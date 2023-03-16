Could we sign Slay?

I know this post is lengthy but hear me out on this…..



Something pretty big happened earlier today that was a bit unexpected tho…. Eagles released Darius Slay…..



This came just days after talks of him possibly getting traded so I’m sure other teams held some discussions with the eagles and some agents before he was released.



A day after the news came out about slay possibility getting traded, Miami traded for Ramsey. So if we made that trade for a game changing CB like Ramsey, wouldn’t you think we talked to the Eagles some about Slay too?



If we did hold some discussions with the Eagles and Slay’s agent which I believe we likely did but ultimately went with Ramsey. Then we should have a general idea of what Slay is wanting when it comes to a contract and a new team.







Now let’s talk about Jordan Poyer and our secondary needs…..



Brandon Jones has still been very solid but his injury is a concern so we needed another safety. Whether or not that safety was an upgrade or just a solid player as a back up.



We still need to sign a decent corner for depth also. So going into today, we needed to add a decent safety and a decent corner.



We definitely were interested in Poyer tho and obviously Poyer’s deal wouldn’t of been pennies. So if we would of signed Poyer then we would of had to find a decent corner on a bargain deal. Which I had no problem with.



Ultimately Poyer ended up resigning with Buffalo on a 2 year deal tho and from the sounds of it, he was waiting on Miami to offer him a contract. There’s no way we didn’t show interest in Poyer if he was waiting a couple days to see if Miami was gonna offer him a deal.





So what was the reason we didn’t offer him? I don’t think it was money since we still have a little left as well as several ways to clear up more by giving a couple guys extensions.









So I don’t think money was the issue when it came to us not offering Poyer a deal. I believe it could of been Slay getting released earlier in the day that led to us not offering Poyer.



Slay is 32 years old but he’s still good. Poyer was 31 and he’s still good also. Players that are in that age range can still make a decent amount annually but typically it’s a short deal.



Since Slay is 1 year older than Poyer, do you think his price tag will be drastically more? I think he Slay would definitely make a little more annually or land a 3 year instead of a 2 year but that’s mainly because Slay’s a CB and CB make more than Safeties. I do not think the difference in a Slay deal vs a Poyer deal will be drastic tho.



So if Slay could possibly be had for a little more than what Poyer would of cost then I could see Miami jumping all over that. Which would explain why Poyer stopped waiting for us to offer and resigned with Buffalo.



Then later in the day after Poyer resigned, Miami landed a solid safety on very cheap deal in DeShon Elliott. So who’s the corner we’re gonna add now and what type of money do we plan on spending on him since we went with a much cheaper safety in Elliot than Poyer. Is that corner Darius Slay????????









This is just all speculation and likely a dream by me but when it comes to Grier. That man will pull a wild move out of nowhere.









Just imagine how scary this secondary would be……

CB: Howard

CB: Ramsey

Nickel: Slay / Kader

FS: Jevon

SS: Jones / Elliott







If this actually happened, then we’ll obviously have to focus on the offensive trenches with our few draft picks but the defense would be one of the best defenses assembled. That’s on paper atleast 😂😂😂