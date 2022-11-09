 Coverage Map | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Coverage Map

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Mumble and Archuleta...

I guess it's better than having Lofton.

I think out of those groups, I'd prefer Eagle and Davis. Since Harlan is awesome, and Green seems less biased than in years past, they'd be my second choice.
 
Why would Tampa get the Chiefs / Jags and not the Aqua and Orange, argh!
 
Great, we get to listen to Archuleta spew his love for everything non dolphins. Wonder how many comments we'll get this week.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
Mumble and Archuleta...

I guess it's better than having Lofton.

I think out of those groups, I'd prefer Eagle and Davis. Since Harlan is awesome, and Green seems less biased than in years past, they'd be my second choice.
Click to expand...

I personally can't get behind Ion Eagle, though realistically he does do a good job, and not as terrible to our team, the fact he is a HUGE Jets fan, and that he will at times set up whomever hus partner is to attack the Dolphins just makes me not be a fan.
 
It's amazing how far Gumbel has fallen in the CBS announcing pecking order in a short time. Still, would rather have him and AA over Catalon and Lofton.
 
