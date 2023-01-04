Coversation about Hill

Was having an interesting convo at work today about Tyreek with Co workers who are fans of many other teams. From the outside looking in a small consensus was that Hill is causing our coach and Tua to force the deep ball. At first I didn't pay too much attention but there may be something to this. Hear me out...



Reek was obviously unhappy on KC talking bout he wasn't getting enough touches despite recording his highest ever receptions at 111 on the year. From what was said, he was causing rift in the organization because of it. Diva type stuff.



He comes here. He now has both his highest reception rate currently at 117 and highest yards at 1,687.



Could he be the reason coach refuses to adjust his game? The reason Tua chooses to throw to him while he is triple covered? The reason he gets targeted on 3rd and shorts? Did McDaniel promise him he would double up on his numbers from KC? Is his personal stats more important than winning to him?



The reason I ask is because how could anyone with numbers like his in that last year with KC be upset with supposedly not getting enough targets when your team is a constant winner and you play with Arguably the best QB in the game right now? Literally how? I know he's talked about the money being the final decision because of no state tax but with the amount of money they offered him, plus being on a winning team? How do you leave that if not for "me" reasons both on the field and financially?



Love - love dudes work ethic. Love how he is pedal to the meddle when he is on the field.



Hate - his mouth. Did not like how he was talking all kinds of shit in the beginning of the year causing all kinds of unnecessary media coverage and pressure for our team to produce (could be another reason) basically putting the cart before the horse too early.



Not sure - of his leadership. Is our receivers hanging out together? Are they practicing together on their own time? Is he testing them to be better? Anything? He could be and I just don't remember, I've been hit in the head one too many times so it's hard for me to remember what I did yesterday! Haha



What do you guys think? Could this be a factor in the unwillingness to change up the game plan?