Coversation about Hill

Was having an interesting convo at work today about Tyreek with Co workers who are fans of many other teams. From the outside looking in a small consensus was that Hill is causing our coach and Tua to force the deep ball. At first I didn't pay too much attention but there may be something to this. Hear me out...

Reek was obviously unhappy on KC talking bout he wasn't getting enough touches despite recording his highest ever receptions at 111 on the year. From what was said, he was causing rift in the organization because of it. Diva type stuff.

He comes here. He now has both his highest reception rate currently at 117 and highest yards at 1,687.

Could he be the reason coach refuses to adjust his game? The reason Tua chooses to throw to him while he is triple covered? The reason he gets targeted on 3rd and shorts? Did McDaniel promise him he would double up on his numbers from KC? Is his personal stats more important than winning to him?

The reason I ask is because how could anyone with numbers like his in that last year with KC be upset with supposedly not getting enough targets when your team is a constant winner and you play with Arguably the best QB in the game right now? Literally how? I know he's talked about the money being the final decision because of no state tax but with the amount of money they offered him, plus being on a winning team? How do you leave that if not for "me" reasons both on the field and financially?

Love - love dudes work ethic. Love how he is pedal to the meddle when he is on the field.

Hate - his mouth. Did not like how he was talking all kinds of shit in the beginning of the year causing all kinds of unnecessary media coverage and pressure for our team to produce (could be another reason) basically putting the cart before the horse too early.

Not sure - of his leadership. Is our receivers hanging out together? Are they practicing together on their own time? Is he testing them to be better? Anything? He could be and I just don't remember, I've been hit in the head one too many times so it's hard for me to remember what I did yesterday! Haha

What do you guys think? Could this be a factor in the unwillingness to change up the game plan?
 
IMO our two best players are Hill and Waddle, so it makes sense we try to get the ball in their hands. We don’t have any other WR who have stepped up. Our TEs are a non-factor.
 
I think the Dolphins do force the ball to Hill from time to time.

I also think most teams do this if they have a Bonafide #1 WR.

So yes, it is a thing but not a HUGE thing unless Hill stops producing.
 
IMO our two best players are Hill and Waddle, so it makes sense we try to get the ball in their hands. We don’t have any other WR who have stepped up. Our TEs are a non-factor.
Mmmm, I slightly disagree. In the beginning of the year everyone was hearing the name craycraft. Middle of the year we were hearing the name sherfield. They are there and I think they are reliable. Sherfield More so. But to your point yes they are the best players but utilizing them as decoys to open the field for others is a thing too. Reid knew that and that may have been what was causing the friction, because reek wanted the ball more.

Just speculating here. Thought it was an interesting topic
 
I don't think that McD is so fearful of drawing Hill's ire that he's forcing things. Hill is good enough to make those passes into TDs and so is Waddle. They are leagues better than everyone else that can get the balls in their hands, so, McD risks it. I would too as there is no point on the field they can't score from and they blow past the defenders like they are in quicksand.
 
