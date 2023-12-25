 Cowboys fans at the game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cowboys fans at the game

Finner89 said:
Did anybody find it odd that there were so many Cowboys fans at the stadium? There were lots of cheers whenever Dallas scored.

Nonetheless, happy they all left with a big fat L
Click to expand...
Was talked about pregame. A lot of cowboy fans in the parking lots they said.
 
Finner89 said:
Did anybody find it odd that there were so many Cowboys fans at the stadium? There were lots of cheers whenever Dallas scored.

Nonetheless, happy they all left with a big fat L
Click to expand...
I thought there would be. In FL there are lots of cowboys, giants, and Packers fans.
 
A traveling fan base is very positive.
At the college level they use it in bowl selections.
Of course, if I lived in many of these cities, I would travel too.
 
LA & Miami are premium travel destinations.

Both the LA Chargers and the Miami Dolphins WILL ALWAYS have an astounding number of away team fans at their venues.

The Miami / LA game this year was like a home game for the Dolphins.
 
No man. Every game in Miami there are a lot of opposing fans especially if it's an east-coast team, but Cowboys have a national following. I'm not surprised at all. I am usually surprised if I don't see a lot of opposing fans at Hard Rock.
 
The Latin population in Miami is not just Cubans, Puerto Ricans and other Caribbean. There is a massive Mexican and Central American contingent too. Huge Cowboy following even locally from that group.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Was it ever like this with the Orange Bowl?
Click to expand...
I can only remember the Bills having a huge presence because of the owner of Butler aviation and the Bills was in west palm beach, he gave his employees a section
 
LargoFin said:
No man. Every game in Miami there are a lot of opposing fans especially if it's an east-coast team, but Cowboys have a national following. I'm not surprised at all. I am usually surprised if I don't see a lot of opposing fans at Hard Rock.
Click to expand...
I wasn’t sure they’d travel on Xmas eve / didn’t know what to expect. I find it annoying to hear so many visiting fans making noise.
 
Cowboys have the most fans of any team (Americas team). There were clearly more dolphin fans though as the stadium was really loud
 
Texas is not that far of a drive, especially when they have (had) a chance at the number one seed. with 1 win out of the next two, the Dolphins will win the division.
 
Jssanto said:
A traveling fan base is very positive.
At the college level they use it in bowl selections.
Of course, if I lived in many of these cities, I would travel too.
Click to expand...
We keep playing like we are, we’ll build a traveling fan base as well. Just look at the Commanders game this year.

If we continue winning at home, Hard Rock will become increasingly hostile for opposing teams.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom