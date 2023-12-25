Cowboys fans at the game

Was talked about pregame. A lot of cowboy fans in the parking lots they said.Did anybody find it odd that there were so many Cowboys fans at the stadium? There were lots of cheers whenever Dallas scored.
Nonetheless, happy they all left with a big fat L
I thought there would be. In FL there are lots of cowboys, giants, and Packers fans.Did anybody find it odd that there were so many Cowboys fans at the stadium? There were lots of cheers whenever Dallas scored.
Nonetheless, happy they all left with a big fat L
Cowboys are one of the best traveling fan bases.Did anybody find it odd that there were so many Cowboys fans at the stadium? There were lots of cheers whenever Dallas scored.
Nonetheless, happy they all left with a big fat L
I can only remember the Bills having a huge presence because of the owner of Butler aviation and the Bills was in west palm beach, he gave his employees a sectionWas it ever like this with the Orange Bowl?
I wasn’t sure they’d travel on Xmas eve / didn’t know what to expect. I find it annoying to hear so many visiting fans making noise.No man. Every game in Miami there are a lot of opposing fans especially if it's an east-coast team, but Cowboys have a national following. I'm not surprised at all. I am usually surprised if I don't see a lot of opposing fans at Hard Rock.
We keep playing like we are, we’ll build a traveling fan base as well. Just look at the Commanders game this year.A traveling fan base is very positive.
At the college level they use it in bowl selections.
Of course, if I lived in many of these cities, I would travel too.