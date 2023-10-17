 Cowherd Dolphins offense is like bitcoin and not really sustainable | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cowherd Dolphins offense is like bitcoin and not really sustainable

Props for posting the content before the link. Sorry (not sorry) I won't be clicking it.
 
Heinegrabber said:
Click bait.
Guys, if you don’t like cowherd, quit posting his stuff.
Don’t click, don’t talk, don’t read.
 
Him and skip should be pushed out of the game.

Radio hosts who think they can evaluate talent

Kittle do both know they are being laughed and mocked at
 
Stinger24 said:
https://am1300thezone.iheart.com/fe...-5-1-dolphins-to-bitcoin-its-not-sustainable/

Have at it heard this in the show today. Yet this same guy found a way to try to defend Purdy’s performance because he got them into field goal range at he end. This guy is…….
don't listen to this guy he's a tool. He will also praise a player like they are great and make it seem like he thinks they are great. But only to add in "they are good, not very good or great, but good". That purdy qb where it seems like he feels is great, after all that, he actually just thinks Purdy is good and not more than that. The guy can't admit that he's wrong, but I think he does this for the clicks. He knows how popular Tua is and knows not giving Tua his flowers, will make him not liked but get him views. He says a bunch of dumb things
 
Sounds like a guy who just watches highlights on ESPN instead of the actual games. Yeah, there are a lot of deep rainbows down the field to Hill and Waddle, but the offense is much more than that. Yes, best passing offense, but also, best RUSHING offense. What do you need when its cold and blustery out, the ability to RUN the ball.

What could trip up the Dolphins in January and February is the defense, not the offense. And by the way, keep winning. Cold and blustery won't even need to be a worry with homefield advantage throughout.
 
Some of y’all are such suckers. He doesn’t even believe what he‘s saying. He is making money every time you tune in, every time you click the link. He’s playing a role.
 
djphinfan said:
Him and skip should be pushed out of the game.

Radio hosts who think they can evaluate talent

Kittle do both know they are being laughed and mocked at
All the way to the bank my friend! lol

The main reason these guys get where they are is not their superior sports knowledge. It is the ability to make controversy and they do it quite well. Which is why they are paid more than others in their segment of the profession.
 
He flips back and fort...and forth and back, etc etc. He's a turd. So it's really saying something that among the really popular sports talking heads, Cowturd's still probably above average for me. (Stephen A , Skip, Florio, etc.)
 
