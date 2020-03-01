Cowherd's QB Carousel Predictions

Hey everyone, I saw this on the Herd and thought it was interesting (link below). Cowherd I tend to be 50-50 on. Half of what he says is utter dog ****, the other half is well thought out.



I actually can see this off-season happening. The only one I disagree on would be the Raiders getting Winston. For those of you who don't want to watch the video I'll give his summary below. Sorry if somebody already mentioned this or posted about it.



1) Tom Brady signs with the Titans

2) Colts sign Philip Rivers

3) Bucs acquire Ryan Tannehill

4) Raiders sign Jameis Winston

5) Bengals Draft Joe Burrow

6) Lions keep Matt Stafford

7) Dolphins draft Tua

8) Chargers draft Justin Herbert

9) Patriots acquire Andy Dalton





