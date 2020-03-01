Cowherd's QB Carousel Predictions

Sunbro Solaire

Sunbro Solaire

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2017
Messages
6
Reaction score
0
Location
Rochester, NY
Hey everyone, I saw this on the Herd and thought it was interesting (link below). Cowherd I tend to be 50-50 on. Half of what he says is utter dog ****, the other half is well thought out.

I actually can see this off-season happening. The only one I disagree on would be the Raiders getting Winston. For those of you who don't want to watch the video I'll give his summary below. Sorry if somebody already mentioned this or posted about it.

1) Tom Brady signs with the Titans
2) Colts sign Philip Rivers
3) Bucs acquire Ryan Tannehill
4) Raiders sign Jameis Winston
5) Bengals Draft Joe Burrow
6) Lions keep Matt Stafford
7) Dolphins draft Tua
8) Chargers draft Justin Herbert
9) Patriots acquire Andy Dalton


 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,377
Reaction score
6,710
If Shameis can beat out Carr, more power to him.

Brady in a Titans uniform would be beautiful.

Andy Dalton starting for the Pats would also be beautiful. They need a decade or two of steady losing.
 
V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
3,302
Reaction score
1,249
I think Brady goes back to NE, but if not, I think the Raiders or Chargers will be likely landing spots for him. I wouldn't be surprised if Winston is replaced And not picked up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom