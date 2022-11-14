 Cowturd Backtracking | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cowturd Backtracking

J

jjjjphin

I took one for the team by watching this idiot. Please do not give him anymore clicks!

Cowturd on where he was wrong.

"I thought Miami would be a playoff team they are spectacular"

" At some point we have to be honest here Tua's passer rating is 118.4, second place is not even close"

" Tua may have limitations, but I am not seeing them in the last 4-5 weeks"
 
mrodriguez4096

mrodriguez4096

jjjjphin said:









I've learned that he's just a click bait jockey. Nothing about him matters to me.
 
canesz06

canesz06

I hate being wrong but that asshôle (relax, joking) Tua is making me think I was. Sonofabitch
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

jjjjphin said:









He plays both sides. True click bait type of media. Stay a way
 
tay0365

tay0365

jjjjphin said:









His opinions change like the daily winds of every morning.
 
S

steviey01

That's how he eats his crow. Trust me its hurting him to admit his failure. TUA IS GOD
 
