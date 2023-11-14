Cracraft Activated

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 23,177
- Reaction score
- 58,722
- Location
- New Jersey
Welcome back River, who've been missed.
Still talking football?Cracraft has outstanding chemistry with tua.
He's got that hair.I think Chosen has to go... at this point, he doesn't add a thing.
With 7 WRs on the roster, who'd figure one will go.I was expecting this move and I'm very happy for it.....best blocking WR we have which adds to the running game plus he's a top ST's player.
Once Achane gets activated Robbie or Ahmed will be cut imo.
Welcome back River, who've been missed.