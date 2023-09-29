Cracraft to IR, Ezukanma to NFI

NFL rules​ A team may place a player on injured reserve (reserve/injured list) who is "not immediately available for participation with a club". Generally, these players may not practice or return to the active roster for the rest of the season (including postseason games or the Pro Bowl) in which they are placed on injured reserve but are allowed to be with the team.



During the A team may place a player on injured reserve (reserve/injured list) who is "not immediately available for participation with a club". Generally, these players may not practice or return to the active roster for the rest of the season (including postseason games or the Pro Bowl) in which they are placed on injured reserve but are allowed to be with the team. [2] Starting in 2012 the NFL and the NFLPA reached an agreement allowing one player placed on injured reserve to be brought back to the active roster. [3] Provided that the player was on the final 53-man preseason roster (a rule exempted for the 2012 season) and that the injury was deemed to keep this player unable to practice or play football for an estimated six weeks, the player may be allowed to practice after Week 6 and be activated to play after Week 8. [4] [5] In 2018 the rule was slightly modified due to the timing of a team’s bye week so that players are eligible to return only after their team has played eight games instead of after eight weeks. [6] In 2020 the number of players eligible to return to each team in a season increased to three. [7] Teams may also place a player on injured reserve with a minor injury designation, but the team must release the player once he is healthy. [8] During the preseason , the league also allows players with long-term, but not season-ending, injuries to be placed into one of three designations: physically unable to perform (PUP) for injuries sustained during the previous season or during offseason training activities (a player who passes their physical at the beginning of training camp and practices is physically able to participate and is thus ineligible for the PUP list), reserve/ non-football injury (NFI) for injuries sustained outside of team or league activities (despite the name, this includes lingering injuries from college football play, should an injured player be drafted and join the team), or reserve/non-football illness (NFI) for severe illnesses sustained by players unrelated to football. Click to expand...

Reserve/NFI[edit]​ Players on the reserve/non-football injury or reserve/non-football illness lists are ineligible to practice or play in games for the first six weeks of the regular season. After six weeks, a player can begin practicing with their team but cannot be moved to the active roster until after the team has played its first eight games of the season. When a player starts practicing, a three-week window begins in which the player can be moved to the active roster. If a player does not get activated after the three-week window ends, they must remain on the reserve/NFI list for the rest of the season. Only up to two players from the NFI lists are eligible to return to the active roster for each NFL team. [1] NFL teams are not required to pay base salaries to players placed on the reserve/non-football injury or reserve/non-football illness lists. [2]

I think Cracraft is done for the year, going on Full IR *. Not 100 percent sure if this means he's done for the year though. Apparently the NFL allows each team to bring back two players after going on IR (see below). Now we know one of those players is Jalen Ramsey. Do the Dolphins have to declare who the second IR player designated for return is right away or if they can make that decision as the season progresses? I suppose this is what the Jets are going to do with Rodgers right?Ezukama goes onwhich means he is one of two players we can put in this status. He can return after Week 8 and he'll have three weeks to become active. Also not sure if the Reserve/NFI is considered part of that 2 player limit for IR (see above) or if it's a separate classification. Anyone sure about this?Chosen is likely moving onto the active 53 and we'll likely have to bring up another player (B. Sanders) from the practice squad or sign someone like that detroit receiver who was in camp. Or bring in a big receiver who can run as well (or possibly call up Tanner Conner?)Thing is the Cracraft injury hurts. He knows the system and he knows how important it is for the receivers to block in the running game. I saw more than three plays where Chosen just gave up and watched the play unfold instead of blocking someone. He's going to have to embrace that aspect of the offense (instead of just the route running and catching the ball). WR's blocking are crucial in the running game.Same goes for whoever replaces Ezukama's spot, plus it'll have to be a big receiver who can run with the ball and block as well. Don't know if Braylon Sanders can do this which is why I say maybe you call up Tanner Conner for Ezukama's spot and really coach him in to the blocking aspect of the position. Tyreek Hill had a handful of key blocks in the run game. This is a vital aspect of our offense overall, because we use the receivers even on the plays that are strictly run.