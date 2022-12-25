 Craziest thing about all of this... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Craziest thing about all of this...

We will clinch the playoffs next week lol And I'm not saying that as some Dolphins homer...

Patriots are bad. You think Tua's morale is down? Patriots lost back-to-back weeks in some of the most bizarre ways Mac Jones sucks. Their one strength (running the ball) is our strength (run D)

Our D will win that game for us. Final score 16-13 or some disgusting, ugly score

Dolphins win and Jets loss @ Seattle and we clinch.

I honestly have no idea how I feel about that.
 
Craziest thing is they are driving me crazy!!! Like cra cra.

mockingjay part 2 im losing my mind GIF
 
As a hardcore fan, I dream of making the playoffs (haven't made it since 2016!)... and next week, we'll "probably" get in and I almost don't even care
 
Lol! They gonna lose to MacCorkle and Wilson in back to back weeks. Serves them right for being stubborn ****s and not listening to their fanbase.
 
I think that the Patriots and Jets know to press the Miami receivers. And that’s that.
 
Mac Jones will destroy us at home. Mark my words. He may be off right now however our morale is in the toilet and Tua's confidence is shot!!!
 
I hope you are right. This has been such a disappointing stretch and I don't think the coaching staff is doing enough to adjust.

Good teams find a way to win that GB game and you don't do that with four turnovers.
 
You feel good, once in anything can happen 👍
 
