Craziest thing about all of this...

We will clinch the playoffs next week lol And I'm not saying that as some Dolphins homer...



Patriots are bad. You think Tua's morale is down? Patriots lost back-to-back weeks in some of the most bizarre ways Mac Jones sucks. Their one strength (running the ball) is our strength (run D)



Our D will win that game for us. Final score 16-13 or some disgusting, ugly score



Dolphins win and Jets loss @ Seattle and we clinch.



I honestly have no idea how I feel about that.