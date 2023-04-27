 Crazy Concept - Wilkins For A Pick That Gets Robinson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Crazy Concept - Wilkins For A Pick That Gets Robinson?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I'm just throwing something whacky against the wall here. I'm not on board with it conceptually but thought it was something everyone would at least like to chuck a thought brick at.

We haven't done the contract for Wilkins yet. We have Wilkins for a year. He's, after Aaron Donald, considered to be one of the very best DT's in the league. He loves the team and fans and we love him. I would truly hate to see him not be a Dolphin.

With that said, a one year rental with the ability to franchise him if the renter cannot immediately work out a contract with him is very valuable.

To me, the only player in round one that is worth trying to get is Bijan Robinson. He is largely regarded as the best RB to enter the draft since CMC.

If we are able to swing a deal that gets us the pick to get Robinson, do we do it? Could Fangio mitigate that whole in the front t of our D enough to make it worth while? Would we add enough firepower to make the Phins offense the deadliest in the league?

Before you answer, take a look at Bijan Robinson and consider him in McD's offense.



To all: It’s a trade off if it even happens. I could totally be smoking lunch meat. It just seemed a good topic for conversation besides us all playing the “who do we draft” game for another 36 hours.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Really on the fence with this one. I really like Wilkins as a Dolphin and his value for the team but is his value greater for us on another team? This one is tough. In the end I think you need to keep the core of a team in tact and Wilkins seems to be a part of that so I lean towards keeping him.
 
G

GRYPHONK

If Miami is sure, 100% they can't resign Wilkins, then I understand them trading him. He could very well net us a 1st.

BUT, I would not like us trading him for a RB essentially.

Other positions or players sure... nor RB.

I hope he's not on the trading block tonight.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

GRYPHONK said:
If Miami is sure, 100% they can't resign Wilkins, then I understand them trading him. He could very well net us a 1st.

BUT, I would not like us trading him for a RB essentially.

Other positions or players sure... nor RB.

I hope he's not on the trading block tonight.
Just checking. You watched the Robinson video, right? So, adding the next dominant blue chip RB isn’t a need? If you can get a pick that can get him you go BPA which is Robinson.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Fin-Loco said:
I'm just throwing something whacky against the wall here. I'm not on board with it conceptually but thought it was something everyone would at least like to chuck a thought brick at.

We haven't done the contract for Wilkins yet. We have Wilkins for a year. He's, after Aaron Donald, considered to be one of the very best DT's in the league. He loves the team and fans and we love him. I would truly hate to see him not be a Dolphin.

With that said, a one year rental with the ability to franchise him if the renter cannot immediately work out a contract with him is very valuable.

To me, the only player in round one that is worth trying to get is Bijan Robinson. He is largely regarded as the best RB to enter the draft since CMC.

If we are able to swing a deal that gets us the pick to get Robinson, do we do it? Could Fangio mitigate that whole in the front t of our D enough to make it worth while? Would we add enough firepower to make the Phins offense the deadliest in the league?

Before you answer, take a look at Bijan Robinson and consider him in McD's offense.

I think a strong DT is worth more to a team than a RB. But even as I typed that I am coming up with arguments of why that could be false. I'm just going to say I wouldn't do that trade. I would keep Wilkins, and next year go after this coveted RB some of yall want so bad.
 
John813

John813

Dolphins can’t get a high enough pick for Robinson if the rumors of Atlanta wanting him have legs. No first kills any chance of a trade up that high with Wilkins
 
Finman1022

Finman1022

Fin-Loco said:
I'm just throwing something whacky against the wall here. I'm not on board with it conceptually but thought it was something everyone would at least like to chuck a thought brick at.

We haven't done the contract for Wilkins yet. We have Wilkins for a year. He's, after Aaron Donald, considered to be one of the very best DT's in the league. He loves the team and fans and we love him. I would truly hate to see him not be a Dolphin.

With that said, a one year rental with the ability to franchise him if the renter cannot immediately work out a contract with him is very valuable.

To me, the only player in round one that is worth trying to get is Bijan Robinson. He is largely regarded as the best RB to enter the draft since CMC.

If we are able to swing a deal that gets us the pick to get Robinson, do we do it? Could Fangio mitigate that whole in the front t of our D enough to make it worth while? Would we add enough firepower to make the Phins offense the deadliest in the league?

Before you answer, take a look at Bijan Robinson and consider him in McD's offense.

I have a headache just trying to decide if I’d pull the trigger on this one. I guess that’s why I’m not making these decisions. 😁. Wilkins is so valuable to this D and such a great teammate it would be so hard to part ways with him. But Shit nothing better than having a great RB which we haven’t seen since RW. The thought of this offense with Robinson are making my toes tingle. 😁
 
G

GRYPHONK

Fin-Loco said:
Just checking. You watched the Robinson video, right? So, adding the next dominant blue chip RB isn’t a need? If you can get a pick that can get him you go BPA which is Robinson.
Yes, I did.

1st- He needs a bigger jersey

2nd- I believe like a couple have mentioned. His value as a DT is alot more than any RB

So if we're trading him I would hope it's for a position of more value to the team.

Of course it's all relative as to what you feel is more value to the team.
 
