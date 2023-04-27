Crazy Concept - Wilkins For A Pick That Gets Robinson?

I'm just throwing something whacky against the wall here. I'm not on board with it conceptually but thought it was something everyone would at least like to chuck a thought brick at.



We haven't done the contract for Wilkins yet. We have Wilkins for a year. He's, after Aaron Donald, considered to be one of the very best DT's in the league. He loves the team and fans and we love him. I would truly hate to see him not be a Dolphin.



With that said, a one year rental with the ability to franchise him if the renter cannot immediately work out a contract with him is very valuable.



To me, the only player in round one that is worth trying to get is Bijan Robinson. He is largely regarded as the best RB to enter the draft since CMC.



If we are able to swing a deal that gets us the pick to get Robinson, do we do it? Could Fangio mitigate that whole in the front t of our D enough to make it worth while? Would we add enough firepower to make the Phins offense the deadliest in the league?



Before you answer, take a look at Bijan Robinson and consider him in McD's offense.







To all: It’s a trade off if it even happens. I could totally be smoking lunch meat. It just seemed a good topic for conversation besides us all playing the “who do we draft” game for another 36 hours.