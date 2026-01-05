 Crazy idea.. don't kill me 🤣 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Crazy idea.. don't kill me 🤣

Since McDaniel has that extension from the dolphins so he is under contract for a couple years at least. We all seem to agree that his tenor as HC has been lackluster to say the least. He to me seems like he would be a hell of a OC for a team.

Is it possible to trade him as a potential OC to a team for draft picks. I know we have talked about trading other teams for their head coach before. I'm sure there would be some things to work out like salary adjustments etc... hell if be better than just firing him right?

It just popped in my head all of a sudden and I personally haven't really thought of the details but figured I'd throw it out there for the financial geniuses on here to ponder.

Don't brutalize me too bad lol just spit-balling here!
 
Coaches can only be traded if they sign a new contract with the other team. If McDaniel was not willing to take a demotion, or wanted to look for a HC position, the trade would not go through. Beyond that, only a few coaches have been traded in history and I doubt he would have that level of demand.
 
Lol I said it was a crazy idea but yeah, considering that McD would have to sign off on it then it's probably DOA anyhow. Just an idea😂
 
I like where your head is at but this is not a realistic idea. It would be unprecedented, teams dont trade for HCs to demote them to coordinator.
 
Browns already want him at head coach because they are the browns.

He sucks as a OC though, that’s one of his issues as head coach is his stubbornness to give up play calling.
 
