Crazy idea.. don't kill me 🤣

Since McDaniel has that extension from the dolphins so he is under contract for a couple years at least. We all seem to agree that his tenor as HC has been lackluster to say the least. He to me seems like he would be a hell of a OC for a team.



Is it possible to trade him as a potential OC to a team for draft picks. I know we have talked about trading other teams for their head coach before. I'm sure there would be some things to work out like salary adjustments etc... hell if be better than just firing him right?



It just popped in my head all of a sudden and I personally haven't really thought of the details but figured I'd throw it out there for the financial geniuses on here to ponder.



Don't brutalize me too bad lol just spit-balling here!