Crazy idea... Hear me out..

ahmajokester

I may have had too much 🍻 tonight. but what is THE MOST IMPORTANT POSITION IN FOOTBALL?

QB.

So why not play two? Thinking about the Panthers with both Bridgewater & Darnold (but you could think of any example).

You could line them up similar to wishbone formation. Defense wouldn't know which one you're snapping to. And if they rush one, he could simply pitch it to the other one..

I don't know.. Have I just innovated the next big thing? Or do I need to step away from the keg?
 
phintim

Hey we made the playoffs when we invented the wildcat and then crashed so ya never know. The Beatles made some great music while on drugs so maybe I and the keg are on to something.
 
MrChadRico

For this to work, you would need a lefty and a righty and both would have to be able to run pretty well.

I think it could work alot like the Wildcat did. The season you bust it out, it'll work pretty well. Once coaches get an offseason to work on stopping it you'll be done.
 
Rev Kev

Why not play 3 QB? Increase your odds of looking more foolish
 
Pandarilla

Chief Smokem' says you haven't gone far enough...replace all skill players with QB's.
 
