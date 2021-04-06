Crazy idea... Hear me out..

I may have had too muchtonight. but what is THE MOST IMPORTANT POSITION IN FOOTBALL?QB.So why not play two? Thinking about the Panthers with both Bridgewater & Darnold (but you could think of any example).You could line them up similar to wishbone formation. Defense wouldn't know which one you're snapping to. And if they rush one, he could simply pitch it to the other one..I don't know.. Have I just innovated the next big thing? Or do I need to step away from the keg?