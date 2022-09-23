 Crazy Stat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Crazy Stat

They like the mike tyson's in the nfl. They have the knockout punch and if they get rolling they can steam roll teams. But sometimes if they can't get in the haymakers, it might be closer.
 
Country Music Thank You GIF by Jon Pardi
 
WhtCnBrwnDo4U said:
The last 20 bills wins have been by double digitss 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫
They blow out lesser competition. That's all. They beat 3 very good teams in that span. I would say 4 but they are not including playoffs in that statistic. They beat the Chiefs last season and Pittsburgh and Seattle in 2020. And you could argue that in spite of their 2020 records they were not very good teams. Especially Pittsburgh who fell apart down the stretch. And the Chiefs had 4 turnovers in that game, one was a pick six. Not turning the ball over is key to beating their offense. Outside of them New England, Miami and the Saints are the only teams they beat with a winning record. They are not as scary as we are made to believe.
 
NGS | NFL Next Gen Stats

NFL’s Next Gen Stats captures real time location data, speed and acceleration for every player, every play on every inch of the field. Discover Next Gen Stats News, Charts, and Statistics.
nextgenstats.nfl.com nextgenstats.nfl.com

20% of the fastest timed players per play this year occurred in the Week 2 Baltimore vs. Miami game: Duevernay’s TD return (21.6 mph) , Bateman’s TD catch (21.48), Hill’s 60-yard TD (20.54 mph) and Jackson’s TD run (20.48 mph).

Waddle’s on the list too for his Week 1 TD catch where he hit 20.8 mph.
 
This isn't even true. The last they played the Pats in the regular season they won by 8.
 
With the Buffalo secondary dealing with injury I was curios to learn if McDaniel would scheme more TE action as the Bills may try and over compensate by stacking the third level. After 2-weeks (yes, a small sample), the Bills lead the league in success defending TEs. The next four successful teams: Steelers, Niners, Saints, and Kansas City.

Stats | Football Outsiders

www.footballoutsiders.com www.footballoutsiders.com

DVOA

Defense vs. TEs​

What is DVOA vs. TEs? DVOA takes every single pass to a tight end and compares each one to a league-average baseline based on situation and opponent. Defensive pass interference plays are included. Learn More >>
TOP 5 TEAMS
Updated: 9/23/2022, 11:34 am EDT
1
-110.8%
2
-89.2%
3
-74.3%
4
-46.4%
5
-44.8%
Learn More
 
