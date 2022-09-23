Crazy Stat

WhtCnBrwnDo4U
The last 20 bills wins have been by double digitss
No bueno, but to their credit, they don't let off the gas, they step on throats. That said, F them.
That's the way you should do it in a perfect world. But you are right. I just thought that stat was impressive.
They blow out lesser competition. That's all. They beat 3 very good teams in that span. I would say 4 but they are not including playoffs in that statistic. They beat the Chiefs last season and Pittsburgh and Seattle in 2020. And you could argue that in spite of their 2020 records they were not very good teams. Especially Pittsburgh who fell apart down the stretch. And the Chiefs had 4 turnovers in that game, one was a pick six. Not turning the ball over is key to beating their offense. Outside of them New England, Miami and the Saints are the only teams they beat with a winning record. They are not as scary as we are made to believe.