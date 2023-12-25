 Credit To The Offensive Line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Credit To The Offensive Line

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
5,378
Reaction score
9,603
This team has won two games in a row with only ONE OL starter being out there and with several third stringers playing.

I would have loved to see this team with their starting Ol intact but they are working wonders with such a depleted crew.

They said tonight that only the lowly Jets have used more OL combinations, and that is all the Jets fans whine about.

Remember that OL coach the Broncos players were happy to see go?


:UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP: :UP:

maxresdefault.jpg

:UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP::UP:
 
He's just done amazing job.And Terron said there improving after practices those guys want this as bad as are fans do great game by the big men win the trenches win Super Bowls.
 
Def surprised how well they are doing considering all of the injuries. Kudos to them and to Butch. Imagine how good we would be with even half of our oline.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom