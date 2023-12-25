Credit To The Offensive Line

jimthefin
This team has won two games in a row with only ONE OL starter being out there and with several third stringers playing.
I would have loved to see this team with their starting Ol intact but they are working wonders with such a depleted crew.
They said tonight that only the lowly Jets have used more OL combinations, and that is all the Jets fans whine about.
Remember that OL coach the Broncos players were happy to see go?
