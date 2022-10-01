 Critical Time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Critical Time

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,105
Reaction score
16,453
Location
NJ
We started 3-0, we are still on top of the entire AFC, let alone East, so I really hope the coaches are smart in the next few weeks or as long as Tua will be out.

I am not a fan of Teddy B or Skyler, I am a fan of the Miami Dolphins, so the coaches need to make sure both are ready.

I believe and hope Teddy will be able to handle the the the next few weeks if it comes to that with some prep, and agree you have to go with experience in this moment, but if Teddy starts to show ineffective play, of horrible play, Coach McDaniel can not be afraid to sit Teddy, and bring in Skyler.

You do not take your foot off the creatures neck, even if they don't look as dangerous. You win, and you win hard against these next few teams, or allow the other QB to take a shot.

Personally though I understand going with experience, I would go with who looks better I practice between Teddy and Skyler...These next few weeks are too critical to lose because we did not want to shake the boat.
 
FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
16,142
Reaction score
5,992
Location
Northern VA
tay0365 said:
We started 3-0, we are still on top of the entire AFC, let alone East, so I really hope the coaches are smart in the next few weeks or as long as Tua will be out.

I am not a fan of Teddy B or Skyler, I am a fan of the Miami Dolphins, so the coaches need to make sure both are ready.

I believe and hope Teddy will be able to handle the the the next few weeks if it comes to that with some prep, and agree you have to go with experience in this moment, but if Teddy starts to show ineffective play, of horrible play, Coach McDaniel can not be afraid to sit Teddy, and bring in Skyler.

You do not take your foot off the creatures neck, even if they don't look as dangerous. You win, and you win hard against these next few teams, or allow the other QB to take a shot.

Personally though I understand going with experience, I would go with who looks better I practice between Teddy and Skyler...These next few weeks are too critical to lose because we did not want to shake the boat.
Click to expand...
I rewatched the game (with less bourbon) and Teddy did not look bad. I think he can win us a couple of games. Being 5-2 with Tua coming back will not be bad. Especially if the loss is out of conference.

Jets, Vikings, Steelers, Lions, Bears, Browns, Bye

Worst case is Tua returns after the bye. IMO, Teddy is better than all of those QBs except Cousins and Watson. Even worst case should get us to 7-3 at the bye. That is a ton of time for Tua to recover.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
174
Reaction score
680
Age
35
Location
woods
FinfanInBuffalo said:
I rewatched the game (with less bourbon) and Teddy did not look bad. I think he can win us a couple of games. Being 5-2 with Tua coming back will not be bad. Especially if the loss is out of conference.

Jets, Vikings, Steelers, Lions, Bears, Browns, Bye

Worst case is Tua returns after the bye. IMO, Teddy is better than all of those QBs except Cousins and Watson. Even worst case should get us to 7-3 at the bye. That is a ton of time for Tua to recover.
Click to expand...
I don't think they see Watson.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,142
Reaction score
2,372
I'm mixed on the QB decision. If Teddy uses his legs for some bootlegs and/or easy gains after being flushed out I could see him being effective. However, Teddy had not shown much throughout the offseason to warrant playing. He did have a good game against the Bengals, but he doesn't inspire much confidence. I'm eager to see Skylar play after his preseason performance.
 
FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
16,142
Reaction score
5,992
Location
Northern VA
So we are talking about Teddy vs Zach Wilson, Cousins, Trubisky, Goff, Fields, and Brissett. Those guys are currently ranked ?, 13, 27, 15, 32, and 16.

If we cannot come out of that stretch with no more than 2 loses, our biggest issue isn't QB.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,272
Reaction score
4,533
Age
31
Location
CT
FinfanInBuffalo said:
I rewatched the game (with less bourbon) and Teddy did not look bad. I think he can win us a couple of games. Being 5-2 with Tua coming back will not be bad. Especially if the loss is out of conference.

Jets, Vikings, Steelers, Lions, Bears, Browns, Bye

Worst case is Tua returns after the bye. IMO, Teddy is better than all of those QBs except Cousins and Watson. Even worst case should get us to 7-3 at the bye. That is a ton of time for Tua to recover.
Click to expand...

There’s literally no reason to keep him out that long. It’s a concussion. He’s at risk for another within the year however players sitting out a year due to concussions would leave nobody left in the nfl. 7-10 days is recovery time, he’ll probably be cleared for the jets game however I imagine he sits out as Miami would get crucified if they played him even though medically that’s all that’s required. He’ll be just as much at risk at 2 weeks as he’d be at 12 weeks. There’s literally no reason to baby the guy nor does he probably want to be baby’d as he told McDaniel he doesn’t even want to miss a game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom