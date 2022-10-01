Critical Time

We started 3-0, we are still on top of the entire AFC, let alone East, so I really hope the coaches are smart in the next few weeks or as long as Tua will be out.



I am not a fan of Teddy B or Skyler, I am a fan of the Miami Dolphins, so the coaches need to make sure both are ready.



I believe and hope Teddy will be able to handle the the the next few weeks if it comes to that with some prep, and agree you have to go with experience in this moment, but if Teddy starts to show ineffective play, of horrible play, Coach McDaniel can not be afraid to sit Teddy, and bring in Skyler.



You do not take your foot off the creatures neck, even if they don't look as dangerous. You win, and you win hard against these next few teams, or allow the other QB to take a shot.



Personally though I understand going with experience, I would go with who looks better I practice between Teddy and Skyler...These next few weeks are too critical to lose because we did not want to shake the boat.