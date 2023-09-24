Crow Recipes

Mr Fan
literally eating crow is such a dangerous thing to do
I agree with that....this is more figurative...lol.
If you're superstitious, I guessliterally eating crow is such a dangerous thing to do
Depends what she looks like of course...Closer each week? Do you need to be inside another human being?
I find myself getting closer each week to dining upon a feast crow regarding Tua. I'm not quite there yet as I am curious if he can complete a season unharmed. But......
However, I found one recipe on YouTube....perhaps some of the Tuanon'ers on this board have some further suggestions.
View attachment 151380
I don't root generally for players, I root for the laundry. Players, coaches, and media all come and go, and the laundry remains. One player does not make me a fan of a team or not....If Tua hasn't shown you enough to be a believer in him, you don't know shit about football. Nothing.
Tua is the best QB in the league through 3 weeks and it's not even close.
Tua could walk on water and you would say he can't swim.
If you don't believe in him at this point, why even root for this team? What's the point?
I nominate this for the worst post of the decade award! And coming from me that says alot, as I spew out bullshit posts on the regular. But this takes the cake.I don't root generally for players, I root for the laundry. Players, coaches, and media all come and go, and the laundry remains. One player does not make me a fan of a team or not....
Tua, has had 3 very good games, but....there are still questions, such as durability.
Unlike many here who vacillate game to game, I prefer a more consistent approach. I decide methodically and I change my mind slowly.
As for what I know and don't know about the game, well that is something that is always a matter of perspective and we will leave unsaid.