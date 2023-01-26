Cruise with Dolphin greats!

BC Phins4Life
Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season
The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year’s inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.
www.miamidolphins.com
Check out that lineup. I am going to see if we can get a spot on that cruise.....!!!!!