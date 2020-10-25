Crybaby Fitzpatrick

Pompy

Pompy

Starter
Joined
May 10, 2006
Messages
531
Reaction score
107
I've never seen a player cry about losing his job as much as Fitzpatrick done. Please don't tell me what a team player he is. If he had a problem you don't air it in public. Am I the only one who thinks that way?
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,755
Reaction score
1,177
Location
Albany, NY
Did he say something recent? Or is this in reference to what was said 5 days ago?
 
B

Birdmond

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,160
Reaction score
3,228
He answered honestly. My only problem is when he said he was fired. Not cool in this economic climate. But whatever.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,697
Reaction score
2,581
Location
Miami
It really put a sour note on his time here for me. He had been all team first until he got benched. He was being honest but he was also being a distraction by what he said.

What do you think that does to Tua's state of mind? Now having to prepare while feeling uncomfortable with the guy he sees every day.

I just think it was pretty low class by RF and needless. Hope they trade him asap. Even if Tua is at high risk for injury, I would rather ride with Ruddock who is horrible, than some guy who will try to take the team for his own even when he knew this was not his team since the moment he signed.

He needs to eat those sour grapes.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,766
Reaction score
3,089
I kinda thought it was weird, agree with you
 
