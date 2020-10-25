Crybaby Fitzpatrick

It really put a sour note on his time here for me. He had been all team first until he got benched. He was being honest but he was also being a distraction by what he said.



What do you think that does to Tua's state of mind? Now having to prepare while feeling uncomfortable with the guy he sees every day.



I just think it was pretty low class by RF and needless. Hope they trade him asap. Even if Tua is at high risk for injury, I would rather ride with Ruddock who is horrible, than some guy who will try to take the team for his own even when he knew this was not his team since the moment he signed.



He needs to eat those sour grapes.