Crystal Ball - Jan., '26

If I had access to a crystal ball, I think this is what happens in '26:



*Dolphins go 9-8, or 10-7. Of course this is dependent on Tua playing and if we pick up a veteran QB2. (No, I do not think Huntley is the answer. QB3, or practice squad for him if we pick up somebody better.)

*We miss the Wild-card rd. because we are 3rd in the AFC East behind the ever-present Bills and a much-improved Pats team under Vrabel + OC Josh McDaniels.

*Dolphins D gets a few more pieces and Anthony Weaver's unit gets top 5 in most categories.

*Black Monday: Dolphins fire McDaniels. Ross cites 4 years in and no playoff victories with the last appearance in '23. More locker-room revelations contribute to the firing.

*"Teflon" Grier survives again!

*Dolphins interview several HC candidates passed over in '25 and hire Anthony Weaver - new HC of the Miami Dolphins (This is why "Teflon" Grier survives!)