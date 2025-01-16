 Crystal Ball - Jan., '26 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Crystal Ball - Jan., '26

If I had access to a crystal ball, I think this is what happens in '26:

*Dolphins go 9-8, or 10-7. Of course this is dependent on Tua playing and if we pick up a veteran QB2. (No, I do not think Huntley is the answer. QB3, or practice squad for him if we pick up somebody better.)
*We miss the Wild-card rd. because we are 3rd in the AFC East behind the ever-present Bills and a much-improved Pats team under Vrabel + OC Josh McDaniels.
*Dolphins D gets a few more pieces and Anthony Weaver's unit gets top 5 in most categories.
*Black Monday: Dolphins fire McDaniels. Ross cites 4 years in and no playoff victories with the last appearance in '23. More locker-room revelations contribute to the firing.
*"Teflon" Grier survives again!
*Dolphins interview several HC candidates passed over in '25 and hire Anthony Weaver - new HC of the Miami Dolphins (This is why "Teflon" Grier survives!)
 
I'm not sure how anyone comes back if we miss the playoffs, or lose a playoff game in 2025, but I think there's enough precedent at this point to create doubt.
It was discussed in another thread, but the idea of bringing in a Shula next coaching cycle would be too big of an opportunity for Ross to pass up, even if that means doing away with his beloved Chris Grier to make it happen.
 
Rick Cartman said:
I'm not sure how anyone comes back if we miss the playoffs, or lose a playoff game in 2025, but I think there's enough precedent at this point to create doubt.
It was discussed in another thread, but the idea of bringing in a Shula next coaching cycle would be too big of an opportunity for Ross to pass up, even if that means doing away with his beloved Chris Grier to make it happen.
To state the obvious, winning a playoff game depends a lot on the opponent. Squeezing in to the playoffs insures the 1st game is against a top seed (a very good team). Miami blowing 2 games that would have moved up in the playoff rank would have resulted in a more winnable game and, possibly, a playoff win.
Step 1 > stop 'squeezing in' to the playoffs. Win those winnable games during regular season. I'll not beat the 'how to win more games' dead horse
 
A lot of speculation about McD getting fired after this coming year, but arguably, with Tua healthy or at least not missing 4 games on IR we actually make the playoffs this year, so the margin of being a playoff team is very close despite everything we know occurred

I know many want to move on from him, but I wouldn't mortgage your house betting on his post 2025 demise.
 
