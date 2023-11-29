Crystal Ball playoff Questions

claytonduper
Starter
- Joined
- May 23, 2004
- Messages
- 2,372
- Reaction score
- 3,066
We are sitting in a really great spot at 8-3 with a 99% playoff probability.
If we win the next three winnable games we will be 11-3. Do we rest our starters against the Ravens and Bills? Or play 1/2 the game?
If the Broncos make the playoffs, do we want to face them in round one?
If we win the next three winnable games we will be 11-3. Do we rest our starters against the Ravens and Bills? Or play 1/2 the game?
If the Broncos make the playoffs, do we want to face them in round one?