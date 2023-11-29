 Crystal Ball playoff Questions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Crystal Ball playoff Questions

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,372
Reaction score
3,066
We are sitting in a really great spot at 8-3 with a 99% playoff probability.

If we win the next three winnable games we will be 11-3. Do we rest our starters against the Ravens and Bills? Or play 1/2 the game?

If the Broncos make the playoffs, do we want to face them in round one?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom