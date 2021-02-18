Crystal ball questions.

The recent talks of the upcoming POSSIBLE new money TV (Big Money ) contract in the next negations , leaves me to wonder and ask these questions.



Will The NFL be able negotiate much more lucrative deal coming off a year of down viewership?

With the Super Bowl viewership down by reported close to 18% will that hurt the NFL position?

With a reduced cap this year and next will teams purge high dollar vets and load up on minimal salary’s?

Should we expect teams will hold onto draft picks instead of selling out for a top talent, so to keep more players on rookie deals?



For the league and players I do hope for a lucrative deal with the TV Networks, but they are cutthroat businesses and have to make money. So with reduced viewership I just cannot see the big tv money coming in or it will be a shorter deal.

Remember It’s a business also.

I Couldn’t be happier with Miami’s current cap space and nothing of a dead money issue . Thank you Chris Grier.

For those suggesting spend on all high priced free agents , I think a little frugality is in order.