Csonka meets McDaniels

Dolphins legend Larry Csonka shares his reaction to meeting Mike McDaniel McDaniel is earning the respect of some of the league’s greats.

“I didn’t get to spend that much time with him, but he is impressive, and he’s a man of detail,” Csonka said. “How much the players listen to him – the proof will be in the pudding. There have been some real changes with personnel. It appears that they’re pointed toward a very positive result.“It reminded me a lot of when [Don] Shula came in in 1970 and everything just turned around. That’s kind of the way Coach McDaniel attacked. He’s turning everything around, and he’s making use of all those facilities, and I think he’s not as loud and [he’s not going to] holler as much as Shula did on the field, but in his own way, I think he makes his point. I just watched one practice, which is nothing. That’s just the little time I had there, but he impressed me as a guy that’s detail-orientated, and he’s got winning on his mind.”