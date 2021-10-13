Culpepper was the "right" choice, and even Brees would have sucked here. Tua is THE right choice, but he needs a team around!

Folks remember the circumstances here, Brees had just undergone shoulder surgery in which his shoulder was a complete mess. Most teams would have passed on him. Culpepper was coming off a knee injury which I mean, you generally see athletes successfully come back from.



Also, just because Brees was successful with the Saints doesn't mean he would have enjoyed that success with us. In New Orleans he got to work with the offensive genius that is Sean Payton meanwhile he wouldn't have had nearly that type of situation in Miami. Most likely Saban still would have bailed leading to the continued disarray the franchise went into after that. It's more likely Brees would have been cut 2/3 years after, if that long, than having the same level of success he had with New Orleans.



We need to prevent this from happening to Tua. He's THE ONE, the one who's to truly succeed "Dan the Man." They need to protect him with a sense of urgency!