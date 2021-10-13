 Culpepper was the "right" choice, and even Brees would have sucked here. Tua is THE right choice, but he needs a team around! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Culpepper was the "right" choice, and even Brees would have sucked here. Tua is THE right choice, but he needs a team around!

Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
102
Reaction score
206
Age
37
Location
Arlington, VA
Folks remember the circumstances here, Brees had just undergone shoulder surgery in which his shoulder was a complete mess. Most teams would have passed on him. Culpepper was coming off a knee injury which I mean, you generally see athletes successfully come back from.

Also, just because Brees was successful with the Saints doesn't mean he would have enjoyed that success with us. In New Orleans he got to work with the offensive genius that is Sean Payton meanwhile he wouldn't have had nearly that type of situation in Miami. Most likely Saban still would have bailed leading to the continued disarray the franchise went into after that. It's more likely Brees would have been cut 2/3 years after, if that long, than having the same level of success he had with New Orleans.

We need to prevent this from happening to Tua. He's THE ONE, the one who's to truly succeed "Dan the Man." They need to protect him with a sense of urgency!
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,049
Reaction score
2,062
Location
Albany, NY
I kind of see where you’re going with this, but you’re going in the wrong direction.

Fair to wonder if Brees would’ve had the same success in Miami. But Culpepper’s failure wasn’t due to our offense. Brees was the better choice by miles
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
7,768
Reaction score
21,510
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Tua-N MARINO said:
Folks remember the circumstances here, Brees had just undergone shoulder surgery in which his shoulder was a complete mess. Most teams would have passed on him. Culpepper was coming off a knee injury which I mean, you generally see athletes successfully come back from.

Also, just because Brees was successful with the Saints doesn't mean he would have enjoyed that success with us. In New Orleans he got to work with the offensive genius that is Sean Payton meanwhile he wouldn't have had nearly that type of situation in Miami. Most likely Saban still would have bailed leading to the continued disarray the franchise went into after that. It's more likely Brees would have been cut 2/3 years after, if that long, than having the same level of success he had with New Orleans.

We need to prevent this from happening to Tua. He's THE ONE, the one who's to truly succeed "Dan the Man." They need to protect him with a sense of urgency!
Click to expand...
Unfortunately you are going to get a lot of snide comments, but truth be told you probably aren't too far off if off at all. Just looking at the injuries. Brees was never a strong armed QB coming off a potentially career ending type shoulder surgery. Culpepper was a big strong QB with a strong arm coming off seasons ending knee injury which as you stated many players come back from. Take the names and the history out of it and the QB with the knee injury is the safer pick.

The Payton/Brees marriage was perfect. He knew exactly how to build an offense around his skills. Not sure that would have happened in Miami. Similar to all the people clamoring for Herbert, no clue what he would look like in Miami.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,202
Reaction score
5,189
Location
Garden State
Brees was good in SD before NO, not quite as good but either was their team. He flourished under the Big Easy system.
Drew Brees had a passer rating of 84.9 with 12,348 yards, 80 touchdowns and 53 interceptions in 59 games for the San Diego Chargers in his career.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,718
Reaction score
520
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
Yeahhh.... I have to say I totally disagree with the OP. With Brees here I think our team would have faired much much better.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,733
Reaction score
2,578
Age
44
Location
MD
Tua-N MARINO said:
Folks remember the circumstances here, Brees had just undergone shoulder surgery in which his shoulder was a complete mess. Most teams would have passed on him. Culpepper was coming off a knee injury which I mean, you generally see athletes successfully come back from.

Also, just because Brees was successful with the Saints doesn't mean he would have enjoyed that success with us. In New Orleans he got to work with the offensive genius that is Sean Payton meanwhile he wouldn't have had nearly that type of situation in Miami. Most likely Saban still would have bailed leading to the continued disarray the franchise went into after that. It's more likely Brees would have been cut 2/3 years after, if that long, than having the same level of success he had with New Orleans.

We need to prevent this from happening to Tua. He's THE ONE, the one who's to truly succeed "Dan the Man." They need to protect him with a sense of urgency!
Click to expand...

tenor.gif
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,876
Reaction score
5,865
Maybe in an alternate time line Brees lands in Miami and never recovers and Culpepper goes to the Saints and has productive decade of play. As it actually played out sure we could said Brees would have been the right choice. However, who know how things work out in Miami. Brees playing with Nick Saban and a more conservative offense. Maybe Brees would have stayed for a few seasons and then looked to move on to a better situation.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
6,926
Reaction score
12,058
Age
68
Location
Miami
Culpepper was finished before he ever signed with the Dolphins. He was an okay QB in his prime with the Vikings but the Vikings were a sub 500 team during his years as their starting QB. By the time he came to the Dolphins, he was already on the downside of his career.
While I understand why the Doctors had concerns with Brees because of his shoulder surgery and most teams had no interest in signing him. The reality is he ended up being a HOF QB and while having Payton as his HC certainly benefitted Brees, he would have ended up being an excellent QB with the Dolphins or any other team he signed with. He was just that good.
 
SF_Dolphins_Fan

SF_Dolphins_Fan

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
140
Reaction score
208
Age
58
Location
San Francisco
Which QB skills has Tua revealed that has fans enthused about his potential ? * sorry I was not able to watch the Dolphins games during the 2020 season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom