The other day I started thinking about Miami’s history of leaving many of its most competitive players disgruntled and what that says in the big picture.



For instance, I can’t imagine what existential questions Tyreek wakes up with knowing he chose to sign with Miami. Yes, I’m sure he loved the money but that fades quickly. He would’ve gotten paid anywhere he went and the impact of making slightly less (at that level of wealth) wouldn’t have changed his life much.



As a competitor, he clearly wanted to help establish Miami as a viable Playoff contender. He wanted to win like any great player would. He thought he was leaving KC to help a similar franchise. I’m sure he imagined winning Playoff games, maybe even doing so heroically in KC.



…and if we’re being fair, his 62 yards and TD were about the only bright spots in that MIA-KC playoff game, LOL.



More to the point though, Tyreek showed up and did everything from juicing up practices to generating buzz in the media to pumping up the QB every chance he got…a QB many people doubted and figured might be replaced.



Tyreek said all the right things and then he went out on the field and put up 2 seasons no one else in NFL history had ever done resulting in the unthinkable…being voted #1 by his peers over guys like Pat Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson at a time when that doesn’t seem possible.



In short, Tyreek did his f’n job. So, there’s a real feeling that everyone else can go kick rocks.



If the team collapses, it’ll be Tyreek’s performances that people remember, not the shrimpy HC who looked lost on gameday or the damaged-goods QB or the rotation of defensive coaches and players that came and went.



And while Tyreek did what he could in Miami, his former team went to 3 straight Super Bowls as kings of the AFC. It’s hard for me to imagine a player in Tyreek’s position not looking back and thinking that taking a discount would’ve been well worth being able to avoid the hassle of trying to help rebuild the Dolphins.



But here’s the thing. Players don’t sign away their careers for money. They don’t sign contracts thinking their next team will be garbage or that it’ll remain that way once they arrive. They sign up because they’re sold a bill of goods and told winning is on the horizon.



Tyreek didn’t sell out. He came here as a competitor looking to build something and he—above anyone else on the field—did the work to make that happen.



When Tyreek shows his frustration at the end of that Jets game, how many of you are really trying to empathize?



It’s funny how many fans post the, ‘I’m done with this team’ thing but never think of how the elite players wasting their careers must feel?



He gets paid though, right? I can hear some of the replies now. Losing is totally fine because in the end, you’re rich. Like somehow that makes sense to a competitor who could easily have made the same money on some other team and maybe have done some winning while he was at it.



I like Tyreek because at least he tells you the truth. He expressed the same frustrations that EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US have felt. We end up ticked off and angry at this franchise for accomplishing so little while spending so much.



Likewise, it probably wasn’t lost on Tyreek that in the final week of the season the team who beat the Dolphins was the other team he was considering going to, the NYJ.



So here we are 3 years later and the Dolphins are nowhere near beating the Chiefs who continue to dominate and in fact, it’s the freakin’ Jets who are pulling even. What a slap in the face.



None of this matters to us—and it darn sure doesn’t matter to the heartless fans who see these guys are commodities who should be stripped of any/all voice given their salaries—but it’s depressing if you’re living it as a player. And it’s depressing that more fans don’t empathize with the frustrations of the veterans who reflect what is ultimately a losing culture.



Tyreek’s reaction at the end of the Jets game wasn’t selfish. It was the truth. A truth I’ve heard from nearly every fan I’ve ever met. And the truth isn’t good or bad. It just is . You don’t get to blame people for being upset with it.



Losing isn’t good for anyone’s psyche and proactive people (who are usually your best people) don’t tolerate it. Nor do they sit around waiting for change. If they believe it’s out of their control and baked into the operation, they ask for a trade.



Fans will of course blame players for what they claim are individual character flaws. We hear it all the time. Minkah was arrogant for believing he knew what was best for him. Wilkins was disloyal because he didn’t prioritize staying in Miami.



Nobody empathizes with Wilkins. Nobody talks about the personal side of his draft selection. He brought on to be our anchor, a high-character, championship-level player with an elite pedigree to begin the new phase of the next era in Miami only for the coach he worked with to be fired and for Wilkins' money to be spent on the acquisition of another DL brought in from Denver who hadn't played a single snap for the team.



Why be loyal in that scenario? Loyal to what exactly?



Holland is the latest pariah despite by all accounts being a hard-working and dedicated performer in his first couple years. And these days it seems like Hill and Ramsey are both beginning to feel a bit foolish for buying in.



We see the few silent ones like Came Wake, Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell who do keep their mouths shut. Some think every player should act that way. Show up and shut up. I don’t think so. If you want to build a culture, you need leaders. You need people who take ownership and who assert themselves. Not just good foot soldiers who follow orders.



Ramsey was supposed to play alongside X and he was supposed to be the key to the Vic Fangio scheme and now that’s all ancient history. Tyreek was supposed to come in and unlock the greatness of Tua but the QB can’t stay on the field rendering all that work kind of pointless.



It’s demoralizing to be used but that’s what happens when you say “yes” to an organization that history shows is probably just going to use your elite talent to cover up its ugly flaws.



Ramsey is literally the only piece left in a secondary he probably thought was going to be a big, talented component within a larger Vic Fangio unit…well, that unit just won the Super Bowl in PHI.



I swear, this is enough to put these guys on s**cide watch.







It’s all well and good when you’re throwing out money. It’s not hard to generate buzz when you’re rebuilding and you’ve got a ton of draft picks and every vet you bring in is getting huge, life-changing money. That was what happened in ’22 and ‘23. A team of young talent drafted in ’20 and ’21 saw a bunch of elite players join the club. Why wouldn’t the mood be optimistic?



The players are beginning to realize that Miami is a place you go to get paid, not a place you go to win. It’s why players like Wilkins are all-to-happy to leave. Going to the Raiders isn’t that much of a fall from being with the Dolphins so you might as well take the money, right? It’s the same with Robert Hunt going to Carolina…where he made the Pro Bowl and at least got some individual recognition!







What’s the take-away?



Listen to the frustrations of the guys who know what championship-level football looks like. Stop getting angry at players when they feel the same way the fans do. These guys are right.



Even if Tyreek’s off-field antics and premium pricetag make you wish he were gone (and that’s fine), you’re still going to need someone who plays football the way he does. Should you be giving up the picks and money that you do with Tyreek? No, the goal is to get that player without spending those assets. But don’t blame the guys who show up and contribute.



To that end, look at the front office who drafted these players.



R1 – Minkah Fitzpatrick

R1 – Christian Wilkins

R2 – Mike Gesicki

R2 – Robert Hunt

R2 – Jevon Holland

R2 – Raekwon Davis

R3 – Brandon Jones

R5 – Andrew Van Ginkel



What team drafts all that talent and lets all those players go? What kind of culture can you build if you never build from within?



Culture is what defines you as distinct from the outside environment. You can’t get it in FA. You have a culture insofar as you draft and develop it. The number of competitors the Dolphins have let slip out the door is absurd. The fact that their FAs eventually turn on them isn’t surprising. We've seen it repeat over and over. We've come to expect it.







It’s worthwhile point out that we have to be careful about what we call progress, too. We celebrate guys like Jonnu Smith as being really productive hits in FA. He was good, but his YPC average was exactly the same as Mike Gesicki who played in Cincinnati on a 1-yr deal. Jonnu was targeted 111 times while Mike was targeted 83. Their respective output was in direct proportion to those targets.



So big whoop. We moved on from Mike Gesicki to get another guy who does the same thing while costing the same thing and allowing us to feel like somehow, in some way, we’re better for it.



It’s just how we roll.





So be careful rooting for this team. The lesson is one that we see the players learning every year when they lose faith and/or leave. And we can’t blame them when we feel the same way.



This team needs to build a culture and it needs to start from within.



Let’s bring guys in when we really are on the verge. Until then, we need to be focused on making the kinds of moves that we’ll be proud of when we look back in 3 years…



…but hey, that’s what they said they were doing when they purged everything in ‘19, LOL.