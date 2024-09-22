Curious as to why guys want to tank

hestar said: THIS



trade Ramsey,Hill get some picks,tank and rebuild and start with an offensive LINE and maybe a new QB who isnt fragile. Click to expand...

Look at all the teams around the league that have traded away all the talent they have and tell me which ones are among the contenders now.You don't do anything by reducing your roster to scraps except gain a couple more draft positions while creating an environment that is massively harder for any player you draft to actually have success. You end up just like the Dolphins are now- having brought in a ton of elite players yet not having ever built the foundation so its all a house of cards.I lived through 2007. I lived through 2011. I lived through 2019. We always end up spending all that glorious capital gained just trying to replace guys we sent out, and end up with Jamar Taylor instead of Vontae Davis, Brandon Gibson instead of Brandon Marshall, Noah Igby instead of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis instead of Laremy Tunsil.The Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles, have never tanked. The Bills didn't tank before they got Josh Allen.The best strategy is just to intentionally not sign expensive contracts for a few years like the Vikings did. Let the bad contracts work their way through.