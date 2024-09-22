 Curious as to why guys want to tank | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Curious as to why guys want to tank

Do you really think the current FO would get it right?

We’ve done this before. Recently. Overhaul.

And yet here we are. No better, likely worse.

Nah. So long as our FO remains intact, we’re hosed.

But I have to admit I was surprised when Flores got axed. Didn’t see that coming.

Maybe…..
 
Mini tank is what I have advocated--aiming for a top 5 pick and possibly unloading some pending FAs for more picks and cap relief. What that mini tank looks like depends greatly on the outlook for Tua but at a minimum should include a revamp of the IOL and OL depth in general, and investment in a better pipeline of QBs behind Tua. Defense needs work too. The coaching staff should also be using this season to experiment and find a better offensive identity and let Weaver figure out what he needs to stop teams from engaging in long drives without forcing them to take some risks with longer passes.
 
Do you really think the current FO would get it right?

We’ve done this before. Recently. Overhaul.

And yet here we are. No better, likely worse.

Nah. So long as our FO remains intact, we’re hosed.

But I have to admit I was surprised when Flores got axed. Didn’t see that coming.

Maybe…..
I think most us would assume the front office would be fired, a complete clean out and complete overhaul. New GM, new head coach etc.
 
I feel pain when I read this, as I know it is likely the way.
 
THIS

trade Ramsey,Hill get some picks,tank and rebuild and start with an offensive LINE and maybe a new QB who isnt fragile.
Look at all the teams around the league that have traded away all the talent they have and tell me which ones are among the contenders now.

You don't do anything by reducing your roster to scraps except gain a couple more draft positions while creating an environment that is massively harder for any player you draft to actually have success. You end up just like the Dolphins are now- having brought in a ton of elite players yet not having ever built the foundation so its all a house of cards.

I lived through 2007. I lived through 2011. I lived through 2019. We always end up spending all that glorious capital gained just trying to replace guys we sent out, and end up with Jamar Taylor instead of Vontae Davis, Brandon Gibson instead of Brandon Marshall, Noah Igby instead of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis instead of Laremy Tunsil.

The Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles, have never tanked. The Bills didn't tank before they got Josh Allen.

The best strategy is just to intentionally not sign expensive contracts for a few years like the Vikings did. Let the bad contracts work their way through.
 
Do you really think the current FO would get it right?

We’ve done this before. Recently. Overhaul.

And yet here we are. No better, likely worse.

Nah. So long as our FO remains intact, we’re hosed.

But I have to admit I was surprised when Flores got axed. Didn’t see that coming.

Maybe…..
Frustration.

This offense isn’t going to win a game without Tua. We are staring at 1-4 when, hopefully, Tua comes off IR against AZ. That makes the margin of error zero the rest of the year. That means going on the road to win big games in Dec which has been our Achilles heel dating back to at least the early 90s. Best case scenario we win in historic fashion to cap the regular season and have to travel through the playoffs to Buffalo, KC, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, New York, whatever. All of this is extremely unlikely and we finish the year with the most expensive and oldest roster with nothing to show for it.
 
Do you really think the current FO would get it right?

We’ve done this before. Recently. Overhaul.

And yet here we are. No better, likely worse.

Nah. So long as our FO remains intact, we’re hosed.

But I have to admit I was surprised when Flores got axed. Didn’t see that coming.

Maybe…..
It gives me something to cheer for, because im damn certain they arent going to make the playoffs.

May we well get some high value draft picks.
 
When they tanked for Tua, they should've signed one of us to be the starting QB. Signing the bearded guy was a major mistake.

If they're really gonna tank, who are they gonna tank for this time? Cam Ward looks awesome, but he hasn't faced any serious competition yet.
 
Do you really think the current FO would get it right?

We’ve done this before. Recently. Overhaul.

And yet here we are. No better, likely worse.

Nah. So long as our FO remains intact, we’re hosed.

But I have to admit I was surprised when Flores got axed. Didn’t see that coming.

Maybe…..
WEVE NEVER TANKED PROPERLY NOR TANKED THE CORRECT YEAR.

we shouldave tanked the Andrew Luck year but the Colts beat us to it.

That being said… its yet to determine if we should tank this year for ewers or the next year for Manning/ nico lameneava.
In order to properly tank you obviously need an oblivious coach or an interin coach that is not fighting for its job… Also a dummy squad with sabotaging plays. That obviously would imply firing grier and mcd and trading key players for picks.
Its much easier than people think… but you need to hit some key strokes in order to do it right and be convinced the prospect qb 1 you are drafting is the next elway/manning/luck.
I wouldnt have tanked for example for Trevor Lawrence nor i wouldave tanked for the overrated usc qb the bears got.

But to me Ewers with all the pressure he had last year and this year with the Mannning and press tells me a lot about his personality .
 
As long as Ross is the owner I am not sure how we can have any confidence the team becomes a contender. Saprano/Ireland, Philbin/Ireland, Gase/Grier, Flores/Grier, McD/Grier results are always the same. The common denominator is Ross.
 
