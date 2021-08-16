Curious watching Austin jackson and flores's pressers

For how bad AJ looked, and PFF's very low score for his game, I was struck by how positive AJ was of his own performance, and even more so Flores in his day after presser after reviewing the film. Not only did Flores say only positive things, but his tone suggested sincerity. We know:

- Quinn is an outside speed guy

- you can deal with that pressure as a qb as long as you -never- allow middle pressure



So, putting the pieces together, is it possible Flores told Jackson, do not lose to the inside at all costs? We'll live with the outside pressure as long as you provide some semblance of resistance. And this was born out by 0 sacks and Tua really having enough time to throw on every play. PFF would grade this poorly tactically snap-per-snap, but perhaps the war was actually won there.