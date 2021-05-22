 Curious... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Curious...

Reason I donate/don't donate

  • I love our site and contribute regularly... Yay!

    Votes: 24 58.5%

  • I love our site but don't know how to contribute

    Votes: 2 4.9%

  • I love our site but I am not financially able to help

    Votes: 8 19.5%

  • I love our site but my wife controls our finances and she's frugal

    Votes: 2 4.9%

  • The site is free to use so why should I help

    Votes: 1 2.4%

  • I'm just here to pick up chicks, I'm actually a Jets fan

    Votes: 1 2.4%

  • I'm only here for Circumstances' humor...

    Votes: 3 7.3%
  • Total voters
    41
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
27,840
Reaction score
82,146
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Hey guys 2/3rds of the way through the month and we're only halfway to our goal. Please consider helping out if you can. The site runs on your donations and the generosity of Henrik, we do not make a profit, 100% of it goes back into the site. Maybe consider helping another member out by donating a Club 347 membership.
This is traditionally the slowest time of the year for obvious reasons but the bills, unfortunately, don't slow down. In case you didn't notice we had the highest draft night traffic ever and the site didn't lag once, that's not by accident. Some of you guys who have been around here for a while can certainly see the improvements we've made over this past year alone. We are constantly upgrading the site to make it the best possible experience for everyone here.
If you can spare just a few dollars it would be GREATLY appreciated. I hate asking for donations as much as some of you hate seeing these messages, but I do it for all of us, including "you"...
Aqua Shadow

Aqua Shadow

Formerly 1 Dol Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,911
Reaction score
865
Location
La Crosse, WI
I spend an embarrassing amount of time checking into the site. I donate whenever possible. I can’t pitch in just this minute but will be happy to help get over the hump before the month ends. Love you guys and thanks for the work you put into making this a great place to be a Phan
 
Vaark

Vaark

Flocci non faccio
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
34,668
Reaction score
38,093
Location
Is that concrete all around or is it in my head?
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
27,840
Reaction score
82,146
Location
Institutionalized in PA
TheRevoltingBlob said:
I have the money, but I currently pay $40,000 a year in medical bills. If I ever get healthy, expect a nice donation bc I won't give any f***s bout anything.
Take care of your health, that's more important Brother...
 
