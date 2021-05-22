Curious...

Hey guys 2/3rds of the way through the month and we're only halfway to our goal. Please consider helping out if you can. The site runs on your donations and the generosity of Henrik, we do not make a profit, 100% of it goes back into the site. Maybe consider helping another member out by donating a Club 347 membership.This is traditionally the slowest time of the year for obvious reasons but the bills, unfortunately, don't slow down. In case you didn't notice we had the highest draft night traffic ever and the site didn't lag once, that's not by accident. Some of you guys who have been around here for a while can certainly see the improvements we've made over this past year alone. We are constantly upgrading the site to make it the best possible experience for everyone here.If you can spare just a few dollars it would be GREATLY appreciated. I hate asking for donations as much as some of you hate seeing these messages, but I do it for all of us, including ""...