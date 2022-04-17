 Current Cap Space- what will they do? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Current Cap Space- what will they do?

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
2,683
Reaction score
8,833
Location
Fort St. John, BC
We have the 4th most Cap Space still and no high draft picks to sign. Will the Phins make a move still?

I would like Melvin Ingram and Akiem Hicks if possible or trade for line backer.

What would you want with this money? Is it best to roll it over?

Screen Shot 2022-04-17 at 9.41.39 AM.png

www.spotrac.com

NFL 2022 Salary Cap Tracker

A real-time look at the 2022 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space.
www.spotrac.com
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,229
Reaction score
16,664
Maybe Ingram and Foster? Plus obviously draft picks and hopefully getting Wilkins signed long-term.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
16,367
Reaction score
37,022
Age
57
Location
My own little world
BC Phins4Life said:
We have the 4th most Cap Space still and no high draft picks to sign. Will the Phins make a move still?

I would like Melvin Ingram and Akiem Hicks if possible or trade for line backer.

What would you want with this money? Is it best to roll it over?

View attachment 105501

www.spotrac.com

NFL 2022 Salary Cap Tracker

A real-time look at the 2022 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space.
www.spotrac.com
Click to expand...
I think that looking at 2022 in a vacuum gives a skewed picture of where we stand, TBH.

If you go to that page and look at 2023, you will see we are 30th and actually 6.6 million in the hole. I realize the cap will rise, but that doesn't mean we won't need $ to continue making moves. As the cap rises, so do player costs.

I can see us bringing in a lunch pail guy or two, but we also need to keep an eye on next year too. My opinion, we do need to roll over some money to next year.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,778
Reaction score
11,942
BC Phins4Life said:
We have the 4th most Cap Space still and no high draft picks to sign. Will the Phins make a move still?

I would like Melvin Ingram and Akiem Hicks if possible or trade for line backer.

What would you want with this money? Is it best to roll it over?

View attachment 105501

www.spotrac.com

NFL 2022 Salary Cap Tracker

A real-time look at the 2022 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space.
www.spotrac.com
Click to expand...

Wilkins and, for example, $8mm carry-over and cap for big names looks scare. The more carry-over, the less likely a big signing and visa versa. Of course, that depends on the details of any contract wilkins signs.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
16,367
Reaction score
37,022
Age
57
Location
My own little world
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Maybe Ingram and Foster? Plus obviously draft picks and hopefully getting Wilkins signed long-term.
Click to expand...
A Wilkins extension wouldn't necessarily add to this years cap, depending on the structure. For example, if it were a massive signing bonus we could actually push it out and not cost anything more than we are already paying (5m) this year.

Not saying that would be wise or not. Just that extensions can be done regardless of this year's cap situation.
 
Last edited:
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,333
Reaction score
4,341
I imagine the extension for Wilkins will eat up some of it but we will have to see how his money is spread out. Presumably they will move cash around with some kind of signing bonus to lower his cap number this year or next.

I would not mind adding Ingram for the right price or another vet OL but carrying some over to next year would seem the prudent move to make.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,333
Reaction score
4,341
Mach2 said:
A Wilkins extension wouldn't necessarily add to this years cap, depending on the structure. For example, if it were a massive signing bonus we could actually push it out and not cost anything this year.

Not saying that would be wise or not. Just that extensions can be done regardless of this year's cap situation.
Click to expand...
True but I wonder if they would be trying to save Cap space THIS year when they still have some room or in the future with his deal?

It would seem to me to be more helpful for Wilkins to have a lower Cap hit NEXT year than this one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom