Current Cap Space- what will they do?

BC Phins4Life said:



I would like Melvin Ingram and Akiem Hicks if possible or trade for line backer.



What would you want with this money? Is it best to roll it over?



View attachment 105501



NFL 2022 Salary Cap Tracker A real-time look at the 2022 salary cap totals for each NFL team, including estimated cap space. We have the 4th most Cap Space still and no high draft picks to sign. Will the Phins make a move still?I would like Melvin Ingram and Akiem Hicks if possible or trade for line backer.What would you want with this money? Is it best to roll it over? Click to expand...

I think that looking at 2022 in a vacuum gives a skewed picture of where we stand, TBH.If you go to that page and look at 2023, you will see we are 30th and actually 6.6 million in the hole. I realize the cap will rise, but that doesn't mean we won't need $ to continue making moves. As the cap rises, so do player costs.I can see us bringing in a lunch pail guy or two, but we also need to keep an eye on next year too. My opinion, we do need to roll over some money to next year.