Current depth chart on O

QB: Tua Tagovailoa + Teddy Bridgewater



RB: Chase Edmonds + Raheem Mostert + Salvon Ahmed + Myles Gaskins



FB: Alex Ingold



WR: Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle + Cedrick Wilson + Devante Parker + Preston Williams + Lynn Bowden Jr.



TE: Mike Geisicki + Durham Smythe + Adam Shaheen + Hunter Long



LT: Terron Armstead + Austin Jackson



LG: Conor Williams



C: Michael Deiter



RG: Robert Hunt



RT: Liam Eichenberg + Jesse Davis



---



We've still got dead weight on our roster we can cut to clear more cap room, which should allow us to target J.C. Tretter in FA and leave enough space to sign the rookies. Adding Tretter to anchor the middle of the line would go a long way towards stabilizing that unit. We've also got a 3rd (#102), a 4th (#125), a 5th (#158), and two 7ths in the draft, with needs remaining at MLB + RT + RB + P.



We've got a mad scientist in Mike McDaniel dialing up plays on O, and we're running it back with all 11 starters on D. Check your pulse if you're not excited. LFG.



Fins up, baby.