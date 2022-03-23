 Current depth chart on O | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Current depth chart on O

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,201
Reaction score
4,075
Location
Canada
QB: Tua Tagovailoa + Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Chase Edmonds + Raheem Mostert + Salvon Ahmed + Myles Gaskins

FB: Alex Ingold

WR: Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle + Cedrick Wilson + Devante Parker + Preston Williams + Lynn Bowden Jr.

TE: Mike Geisicki + Durham Smythe + Adam Shaheen + Hunter Long

LT: Terron Armstead + Austin Jackson

LG: Conor Williams

C: Michael Deiter

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Liam Eichenberg + Jesse Davis

---

We've still got dead weight on our roster we can cut to clear more cap room, which should allow us to target J.C. Tretter in FA and leave enough space to sign the rookies. Adding Tretter to anchor the middle of the line would go a long way towards stabilizing that unit. We've also got a 3rd (#102), a 4th (#125), a 5th (#158), and two 7ths in the draft, with needs remaining at MLB + RT + RB + P.

We've got a mad scientist in Mike McDaniel dialing up plays on O, and we're running it back with all 11 starters on D. Check your pulse if you're not excited. LFG.

Fins up, baby.
 
pjcab

pjcab

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
735
Reaction score
272
BONG SHULA said:
QB: Tua Tagovailoa + Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Chase Edmonds + Raheem Mostert + Salvon Ahmed + Myles Gaskins

FB: Alex Ingold

WR: Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle + Cedrick Wilson + Devante Parker + Preston Williams + Lynn Bowden Jr.

TE: Mike Geisicki + Durham Smythe + Adam Shaheen + Hunter Long

LT: Terron Armstead + Austin Jackson

LG: Conor Williams

C: Michael Deiter

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Liam Eichenberg + Jesse Davis

---

We've still got dead weight on our roster we can cut to clear more cap room, which should allow us to target J.C. Tretter in FA and leave enough space to sign the rookies. Adding Tretter to anchor the middle of the line would go a long way towards stabilizing that unit. We've also got a 3rd (#102), a 4th (#125), a 5th (#158), and two 7ths in the draft, with needs remaining at MLB + RT + RB + P.

We've got a mad scientist in Mike McDaniel dialing up plays on O, and we're running it back with all 11 starters on D. Check your pulse if you're not excited. LFG.

Fins up, baby.
Click to expand...
Add fullback John Lovett. We signed him too
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,179
Reaction score
20,411
Age
69
Location
Miami
BONG SHULA said:
QB: Tua Tagovailoa + Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Chase Edmonds + Raheem Mostert + Salvon Ahmed + Myles Gaskins

FB: Alex Ingold

WR: Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle + Cedrick Wilson + Devante Parker + Preston Williams + Lynn Bowden Jr.

TE: Mike Geisicki + Durham Smythe + Adam Shaheen + Hunter Long

LT: Terron Armstead + Austin Jackson

LG: Conor Williams

C: Michael Deiter

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Liam Eichenberg + Jesse Davis

---

We've still got dead weight on our roster we can cut to clear more cap room, which should allow us to target J.C. Tretter in FA and leave enough space to sign the rookies. Adding Tretter to anchor the middle of the line would go a long way towards stabilizing that unit. We've also got a 3rd (#102), a 4th (#125), a 5th (#158), and two 7ths in the draft, with needs remaining at MLB + RT + RB + P.

We've got a mad scientist in Mike McDaniel dialing up plays on O, and we're running it back with all 11 starters on D. Check your pulse if you're not excited. LFG.

Fins up, baby.
Click to expand...
With only 5 picks in the draft and none earlier than the third round, the money needed to sign draft picks is a lot less now than it was when we woke up this morning. I’m with you on wanting to sign Tretter.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,127
Reaction score
12,508
Location
Borneo
Only problem with the roster is P Williams. Can’t wait for that scab to get cut
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,704
Reaction score
11,812
BONG SHULA said:
QB: Tua Tagovailoa + Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Chase Edmonds + Raheem Mostert + Salvon Ahmed + Myles Gaskins

FB: Alex Ingold

WR: Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle + Cedrick Wilson + Devante Parker + Preston Williams + Lynn Bowden Jr.

TE: Mike Geisicki + Durham Smythe + Adam Shaheen + Hunter Long

LT: Terron Armstead + Austin Jackson

LG: Conor Williams

C: Michael Deiter

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Liam Eichenberg + Jesse Davis

---

We've still got dead weight on our roster we can cut to clear more cap room, which should allow us to target J.C. Tretter in FA and leave enough space to sign the rookies. Adding Tretter to anchor the middle of the line would go a long way towards stabilizing that unit. We've also got a 3rd (#102), a 4th (#125), a 5th (#158), and two 7ths in the draft, with needs remaining at MLB + RT + RB + P.

We've got a mad scientist in Mike McDaniel dialing up plays on O, and we're running it back with all 11 starters on D. Check your pulse if you're not excited. LFG.

Fins up, baby.
Click to expand...

And some for carryover?
 
theOutback

theOutback

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2015
Messages
719
Reaction score
537
Location
Vermont
I forget what thread it was, but someone posted some tape on hunt at RT against the patsies. He played well. Wouldn't be surprised if they try he and Eich there in preseason and let them go at it for the RT job. The other goes to RG.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom