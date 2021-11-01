 CURRENT DW TO MIA RUMORS AND NEWS ONLY | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CURRENT DW TO MIA RUMORS AND NEWS ONLY

Posted 31 mins ago. I don't like Florio but he is a lawyer and has a good understanding of the current legal situation.



Lets keep this about Watson only please

There is a thread in the NFL forum for the other trades and trade rumors not involving our team.
 
Key point he makes in the middle is the whole paid leave thing can't work if the player isn't ok with it. So, if they don't trade him and he then shows up on Weds morning and says I want to play, they need to cut him. So, if they think that's likely they are going to trade him for sure. Otherwise, they cut him and get nothing and I GUESS (??) eat his remaining money.
 
Can't involuntarily put a player on paid leave. They have to let him in if he wants in. So they need to either welcome him back or gotta cut him.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Key point he makes in the middle is the whole paid leave thing can't work if the player isn't ok with it. So, if they don't trade him and he then shows up on Weds morning and says I want to play, they need to cut him. So, if they think that's likely they are going to trade him for sure. Otherwise, they cut him and get nothing and I GUESS (??) eat his remaining money.
Click to expand...
I can’t watch the video but I’m not following this. Why couldn’t they just simply inactivate him like they are already doing even if he says he wants to play?
 
Jimi said:
I can’t watch the video but I’m not following this. Why couldn’t they just simply inactivate him like they are already doing even if he says he wants to play?
Click to expand...
They can't. 2006 labor deal made that a thing. I mean they can bench him but then he has to travel with team etc.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Key point he makes in the middle is the whole paid leave thing can't work if the player isn't ok with it. So, if they don't trade him and he then shows up on Weds morning and says I want to play, they need to cut him. So, if they think that's likely they are going to trade him for sure. Otherwise, they cut him and get nothing and I GUESS (??) eat his remaining money.
Click to expand...
Also about other teams getting involved they didn’t bring up his no trade clause…Watson holds so much leverage in all of this…if he threatens to show up he forces their hand…if he flat out says I only want to play for Miami he forces their hand and might scare other teams away…
 
Jimi said:
I can’t watch the video but I’m not following this. Why couldn’t they just simply inactivate him like they are already doing even if he says he wants to play?
Click to expand...
Yes, they absolutely can. They can do exactly what was done with RG3 his last year in Washington. Make him inactive on game day, and let him work out with the scout team.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Key point he makes in the middle is the whole paid leave thing can't work if the player isn't ok with it. So, if they don't trade him and he then shows up on Weds morning and says I want to play, they need to cut him. So, if they think that's likely they are going to trade him for sure. Otherwise, they cut him and get nothing and I GUESS (??) eat his remaining money.
Click to expand...
He was referring to paid leave on the exempt list I believe.

As far as benching and traveling with the team, any team can healthy scratch players and leave them behind, hell Miami just did it last week with Williams because he sucks. I dont believe there is any reason they would have to cut Watson, as far as I know of.
 
E30M3 said:
He was referring to paid leave on the exempt list I believe.

As far as benching and traveling with the team, any team can healthy scratch players and leave them behind, hell Miami just did it last week with Williams because he sucks. I dont believe there is any reason they would have to cut Watson, as far as I know of.
Click to expand...
Maybe watch the video? He touches on it.
 
Fin-Loco said:
They can't. 2006 labor deal made that a thing. I mean they can bench him but then he has to travel with team etc.
Click to expand...
Ok but so I think that’s the distinction. They can’t ban him from the facility during the week, but they can absolutely inactivate him for games and have him not travel like all inactivated players.

And pretty sure Watson isn’t gonna push that issue or they’ll make him play scout team safety again at practice like they were doing in the offseason.
 
Jimi said:
Ok but so I think that’s the distinction. They can’t ban him from the facility during the week, but they can absolutely inactivate him for games and have him not travel like all inactivated players.

And pretty sure Watson isn’t gonna push that issue or they’ll make him play scout team safety again at practice like they were doing in the offseason.
Click to expand...
That means he's hanging around the other players and has access to all team meetings. Sure they can keep him off the game-day roster but he's said he will not play for them so how big of a bunker buster do they want to hit morale with?
 
Jimi said:
Ok but so I think that’s the distinction. They can’t ban him from the facility during the week, but they can absolutely inactivate him for games and have him not travel like all inactivated players.

And pretty sure Watson isn’t gonna push that issue or they’ll make him play scout team safety again at practice like they were doing in the offseason.
Click to expand...
No but then they might have a bigger issue with the fan base…Watson gives them the best chance to win compared to the other qbs
 
