CURRENT DW TO MIA RUMORS AND NEWS ONLY

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 13,345
- Reaction score
- 34,469
- Location
- Land of Loco!
Posted 31 mins ago. I don't like Florio but he is a lawyer and has a good understanding of the current legal situation.
Lets keep this about Watson only please
There is a thread in the NFL forum for the other trades and trade rumors not involving our team.
Lets keep this about Watson only please
There is a thread in the NFL forum for the other trades and trade rumors not involving our team.