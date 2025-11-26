Current expectations for chop at this point ?

How concerned are you guys about chop?

I will be honest. I wasn’t excited by the pick. He just looked small to me. But he started to come on late last year and I thought I was wrong and I was happy to be wrong. I think he finished with tons of pressure and 6 sacks.



Now year 2



But this year he hasn’t done anything. He struggles setting edge. He doesn’t seem to have.a variety of moves. When they get their hands on him he seems done.



At this point I am hoping he can be a situational pass rusher. I mean we desperately need him to work out. But I don’t see it so far.



What do you guys think ?