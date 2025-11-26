 Current expectations for chop at this point ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Current expectations for chop at this point ?

How concerned are you guys about chop?
I will be honest. I wasn’t excited by the pick. He just looked small to me. But he started to come on late last year and I thought I was wrong and I was happy to be wrong. I think he finished with tons of pressure and 6 sacks.

Now year 2

But this year he hasn’t done anything. He struggles setting edge. He doesn’t seem to have.a variety of moves. When they get their hands on him he seems done.

At this point I am hoping he can be a situational pass rusher. I mean we desperately need him to work out. But I don’t see it so far.

What do you guys think ?
 
Very low, I wholeheartedly agree with all your points.

Dude looks so small! He gonna squeeze between the O-linemen or something?
 
I'm still hopeful. Realistically, I think he develops as a third down pass rusher. Hopefully, a good one. Setting the edge seems to be a big ask at this point, and I'd look for a bigger, physical edge.

Early in the season, I thought Weaver struggled to find out how to play Phillips, Robinson, and Chubb together. Phillips and Robinson were used in pass rush more than I like. Perhaps that was one reason Miami decided to trade Phillips. To open playing time for Robinson?

I think the last six games are pretty important for Robinson.
 
Trade. We are moving towards 4-3. We are not using speed rushers any longer. Steelers would be a good spot for him. They have 12 picks in the next draft. They can ship us one of those.
 
