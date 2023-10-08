Current offensive pace numbers

brumdog44
Active Roster
For Waddle, I am using his numbers for four games and assuming he plays 16. Obviously at some point there is going to be a cooling off, but.....damn.
Tua: 564 passes, 405 completions, 5,488 yards, 37 TDs, 17 INTs.
Achane: 129 carriers, 1,564 yards, 17 rushing TDs, 31 catches, 228 yards receiving, 7 TDs.
Mostert: 197 carries, 1,068 yards rushing, 24 rushing TDs, 51 catches, 455 yards receiving, 3 TDs.
Hill 122 catches, 2,213 yards receiving, 17 TDs
Waddle 68 catches, 980 yards, 4 TDs
Smythe 37 catches, 418 yards
Berrios, 51 catches, 541 yards, 3 TDs
