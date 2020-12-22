 Current PFF grades on the season for the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Current PFF grades on the season for the Dolphins

Austin Jackson rates 78 out of 83 amongst Tackles? Righhhttt!!!
 
NoblePhin said:
I don't know how Byron Jones is the 66th best rated CB, while he doesn't get the big plays like X, he's been a lock down corner all season.
This is the biggest standout to me. Just no way in hell any good ranking system could have him that low.
 
Awesome to see R.Davis rated so high considering the hate the team got for drafting him.
 
ANUFan said:
Austin Jackson rates 78 out of 83 amongst Tackles? Righhhttt!!!
That does seem low, but I think he’s being a little overrated on this board generally speaking. I feel like he holds up well majority of snaps but gets beaten badly more often than most.

With that being said, I think he’s the youngest linemen in the league (could be wrong) and he was always seen as a bit of a project as a first rounder. I’m very encouraged so far, but he’s got a lot of work to do still.
 
X is something special. We might be watching the finest CB the Fins have ever had on roster.
 
Three TE's ranking in the top 35 is nice. But I don't put much stake in these PFF rankings or any of their logic tbh.

If we beat Vegas and I have to watch that nerdy dunce in his khakis on Football Night in America continue to tell me that PFF's algorithm is only giving us a 40% chance for a playoff birth.....
 
Jimi said:
That does seem low, but I think he’s being a little overrated on this board generally speaking. I feel like he holds up well majority of snaps but gets beaten badly more often than most.

With that being said, I think he’s the youngest linemen in the league (could be wrong) and he was always seen as a bit of a project as a first rounder. I’m very encouraged so far, but he’s got a lot of work to do still.
Right...If you think Austin Jackson get beats badly and often then you must not have seen some of our previous LTs
 
ANUFan said:
Right...If you think Austin Jackson get beats badly and often then you must not have seen some of our previous LTs
Comparing him to our previous LTs is not a bar I think any of us want to set lol
 
EPBro said:
Three TE's ranking in the top 35 is nice. But I don't put much stake in these PFF rankings or any of their logic tbh.

If we beat Vegas and I have to watch that nerdy dunce in his khakis on Football Night in America continue to tell me that PFF's algorithm is only giving us a 40% chance for a playoff birth.....
Many may disagree, . . . a few years ago, PFF was pretty good. No, not accurate, but they never had JJ Wat or Charles Harris as 'average.' In the last 2-3 years it seems their rankings have derailed badly. ByJones is exhibit A
 
Jimi said:
Comparing him to our previous LTs is not a bar I think any of us want to set lol
I watch a lot of NFL FB and i'd love to see the 73 LTs that are better than Austin.
 
ANUFan said:
I watch a lot of NFL FB and i'd love to see the 73 LTs that are better than Austin.
I already said the ranking was too low. Just think his play has been a little overrated on this board. Doesn’t mean he can’t become elite, he clearly has the potential.
 
