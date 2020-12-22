Current PFF grades on the season for the Dolphins

SCLSU Mud Dogs
This is the biggest standout to me. Just no way in hell any good ranking system could have him that low.I don't know how Byron Jones is the 66th best rated CB, while he doesn't get the big plays like X, he's been a lock down corner all season.
That does seem low, but I think he’s being a little overrated on this board generally speaking. I feel like he holds up well majority of snaps but gets beaten badly more often than most.Austin Jackson rates 78 out of 83 amongst Tackles? Righhhttt!!!
With that being said, I think he’s the youngest linemen in the league (could be wrong) and he was always seen as a bit of a project as a first rounder. I’m very encouraged so far, but he’s got a lot of work to do still.
Comparing him to our previous LTs is not a bar I think any of us want to set lolRight...If you think Austin Jackson get beats badly and often then you must not have seen some of our previous LTs
Three TE's ranking in the top 35 is nice. But I don't put much stake in these PFF rankings or any of their logic tbh.
If we beat Vegas and I have to watch that nerdy dunce in his khakis on Football Night in America continue to tell me that PFF's algorithm is only giving us a 40% chance for a playoff birth.....
I already said the ranking was too low. Just think his play has been a little overrated on this board. Doesn’t mean he can’t become elite, he clearly has the potential.I watch a lot of NFL FB and i'd love to see the 73 LTs that are better than Austin.