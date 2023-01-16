Currently $9Million OVER the cap next year. WTF do we do? (experts on cap explain please!)

mandal24
Genesis
According to:
How do we resign Wilkins?
Guys who we need to move on from who are higher-up on cap %...
What do we do with X/Jones/Baker/Ogbah/Chubb/Wilson/Iggy/Crossen/Carter/Eichenburg
Can someone with an understanding of the cap PLEASE give us/me a breakdown of how we can get some $$ back to fix this mess
Give me some hope people.
Miami Dolphins 2023 Salary Cap
A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com
