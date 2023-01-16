 Currently $9Million OVER the cap next year. WTF do we do? (experts on cap explain please!) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Currently $9Million OVER the cap next year. WTF do we do? (experts on cap explain please!)

mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,705
Reaction score
3,594
According to:

www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2023 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com www.spotrac.com

How do we resign Wilkins?

Guys who we need to move on from who are higher-up on cap %...
What do we do with X/Jones/Baker/Ogbah/Chubb/Wilson/Iggy/Crossen/Carter/Eichenburg


Can someone with an understanding of the cap PLEASE give us/me a breakdown of how we can get some $$ back to fix this mess

Give me some hope people.
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
3,702
Reaction score
8,273
You’ll see Gesicki let go. Bridgewater let go. Then you’ll see about 8 contracts restructured. Howard, Jones, Chubb, Armstead, etc…. That will get us about 25 Milly to play with. Keep in mind, we have to re-sign Wilkins and about 16 other guys with that money.
 
mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,705
Reaction score
3,594
DZimmer000 said:
You’ll see Gesicki let go. Bridgewater let go. Then you’ll see about 8 contracts restructured. Howard, Jones, Chubb, Armstead, etc…. That will get us about 25 Milly to play with. Keep in mind, we have to re-sign Wilkins and about 16 other guys with that money.
Click to expand...
I've heard re-signing Wilkins would open up cap space? is that inaccurate?
 
M

mrttorres78

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 9, 2022
Messages
27
Reaction score
11
Age
44
Location
California
mandal24 said:
According to:

www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2023 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com www.spotrac.com

How do we resign Wilkins?

Guys who we need to move on from who are higher-up on cap %...
What do we do with X/Jones/Baker/Ogbah/Chubb/Wilson/Iggy/Crossen/Carter/Eichenburg


Can someone with an understanding of the cap PLEASE give us/me a breakdown of how we can get some $$ back to fix this mess

Give me some hope people.
Click to expand...
I’ll tell you what to do nothing cause this is going to be the same team next year and to top it off they named tua the starter next year what a pathetic franchise they don’t know how to get aQB
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,960
Reaction score
4,042
mandal24 said:
I've heard re-signing Wilkins would open up cap space? is that inaccurate?
Click to expand...
Probably. Wilkins is signed next year on hid 5th year option. Signing him to an extention would probably lower his cap hit for next year.
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
14,133
Reaction score
44,162
Age
56
Location
Orlando
DZimmer000 said:
You’ll see Gesicki let go. Bridgewater let go. Then you’ll see about 8 contracts restructured. Howard, Jones, Chubb, Armstead, etc…. That will get us about 25 Milly to play with. Keep in mind, we have to re-sign Wilkins and about 16 other guys with that money.
Click to expand...
Hill will probably be restructured as well. I saw something a couple of months ago that showed where they could free up about $40m
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,453
Reaction score
6,418
Age
32
Location
CT
mandal24 said:
According to:

www.spotrac.com

Miami Dolphins 2023 Salary Cap

A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2023 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.
www.spotrac.com www.spotrac.com

How do we resign Wilkins?

Guys who we need to move on from who are higher-up on cap %...
What do we do with X/Jones/Baker/Ogbah/Chubb/Wilson/Iggy/Crossen/Carter/Eichenburg


Can someone with an understanding of the cap PLEASE give us/me a breakdown of how we can get some $$ back to fix this mess

Give me some hope people.
Click to expand...

Can easily get to about 50 million under.

1. Extend Christian Wilkins goes from 10 million cap to about 5 million by extending and making contract structured to be cheaper up front. Savings 5 million total -2 million

2.Restructuring Hill knocking cap from 31 to 20 million, restructuring Chubb from 22 to 7.5 million. Saves 25.5 million. 23.5 million under cap.

3 Cut players. Jason Sanders - saves 1.5 million, smythe- saves 3.5 million, Keon Crossen 3 million, cethan Carter saves 2 million
Saves 8.5 (not including Sanders as I’m not sure he gets cut now we’ll see vs buffalo.) 32 million under

4. Trade Cedrick Wilson pretty much give him away for a 7th essentially another team takes on his contract saves 6 million. 38 million under cap. Trade Ogbah saves 15 million same concept although not sure anyone wants Ogbah. Would be 52 million under.

5.Post 6/1 cuts of Baker and Byron Jones, Jones is a given not sure about baker. Saves I believe around 20 million potentially 72 million.

Resign your avg, Mostert and a few others. Probably have around 30-40 million to sign one big addition and a few other role players.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom