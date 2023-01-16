Currently $9Million OVER the cap next year. WTF do we do? (experts on cap explain please!)

mandal24 said:



How do we resign Wilkins?



Guys who we need to move on from who are higher-up on cap %...

What do we do with X/Jones/Baker/Ogbah/Chubb/Wilson/Iggy/Crossen/Carter/Eichenburg





Can someone with an understanding of the cap PLEASE give us/me a breakdown of how we can get some $$ back to fix this mess



Can easily get to about 50 million under.1. Extend Christian Wilkins goes from 10 million cap to about 5 million by extending and making contract structured to be cheaper up front. Savings 5 million total -2 million2.Restructuring Hill knocking cap from 31 to 20 million, restructuring Chubb from 22 to 7.5 million. Saves 25.5 million. 23.5 million under cap.3 Cut players. Jason Sanders - saves 1.5 million, smythe- saves 3.5 million, Keon Crossen 3 million, cethan Carter saves 2 millionSaves 8.5 (not including Sanders as I’m not sure he gets cut now we’ll see vs buffalo.) 32 million under4. Trade Cedrick Wilson pretty much give him away for a 7th essentially another team takes on his contract saves 6 million. 38 million under cap. Trade Ogbah saves 15 million same concept although not sure anyone wants Ogbah. Would be 52 million under.5.Post 6/1 cuts of Baker and Byron Jones, Jones is a given not sure about baker. Saves I believe around 20 million potentially 72 million.Resign your avg, Mostert and a few others. Probably have around 30-40 million to sign one big addition and a few other role players.