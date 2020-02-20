Cut Albert Wilson Draft Ruggs

foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,765
Reaction score
928
Location
Los Angeles, CA
With an inflated salary and an often injured history, I would propose cutting human and drafting Ruggs at the end of 1/early 2. I think you can actually get him early 2 considering the depth of WRs in this draft. The run on WRs will start round 2.

First you save $9M by cutting Wilson, who I do like, but I’m tired of the injuries. Second, you get a player here that Tua is familiar with and can continue to build for the future with.

Would love to see this happen.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Rookie
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
93
Reaction score
62
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
foozool13 said:
With an inflated salary and an often injured history, I would propose cutting human and drafting Ruggs at the end of 1/early 2. I think you can actually get him early 2 considering the depth of WRs in this draft. The run on WRs will start round 2.

First you save $9M by cutting Wilson, who I do like, but I’m tired of the injuries. Second, you get a player here that Tua is familiar with and can continue to build for the future with.

Would love to see this happen.
Click to expand...
I'm down. However, based on the fact WR is an actual strength, that means we would pass up RB in round 1. you good with that?
 
dnespins

dnespins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,182
Reaction score
1,338
why do we need to save 9 mil right now? we have wilson and grant. i love the bama WRs but why create unnecessary holes? we have so many to fill already.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,765
Reaction score
928
Location
Los Angeles, CA
dnespins said:
why do we need to save 9 mil right now? we have wilson and grant. i love the bama WRs but why create unnecessary holes? we have so many to fill already.
Click to expand...
its not as much about the money as it is the injuries. Why do we need a WR that’s not on the field for $9M.
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
22,783
Reaction score
9,054
Location
UK
Maybe see if you get ruggs before cutting albert.

I wouldnt take a WR in the first round though
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
968
Reaction score
1,199
Age
41
Location
UK
Highly doubt Ruggs is there at the end of the first/start of the second.
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,306
Reaction score
4,858
Location
St Louis
Wilson came on the last month of the season as he got healthy. It's a Jeff Ireland move to cut a player creating a positional need for no reason then back filling it in the first round.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,765
Reaction score
928
Location
Los Angeles, CA
OmegaPhinsFan said:
I'm down. However, based on the fact WR is an actual strength, that means we would pass up RB in round 1. you good with that?
Click to expand...
I think our WR squad is a bit overrated on here. People keep saying we don’t need another one. I call BS. Grant contract was a mistake. Wilson is not worth his $. you could essentially consider Gesiki a slot WR and that’s nice but he’s not test proven day in and out. Outside of DVP we have no proven players. I like Preston as much as the next guy, but off an ACL I don’t know what he’s gonna be, but he’s not a guy I would pay up big money for long term regardless. He’s the guy you get as a UFA and trade for some high draft capital/comp pick, Patriots style.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,415
Reaction score
5,933
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
foozool13 said:
its not as much about the money as it is the injuries. Why do we need a WR that’s not on the field for $9M.
Click to expand...
I don't have an issue with that reasoning, but i believe Wilson restructures anyway.

I do question the wisdom of factoring in "Tua familiarity", when making a draft pick.

If he's BPA, that's one thing, but being a Bama guy is irrelevant, IMO.

Particularly since Tua is not a "given" to start with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom