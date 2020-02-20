Cut Albert Wilson Draft Ruggs

foozool13
#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2005
- Messages
- 5,765
- Reaction score
- 928
- Location
- Los Angeles, CA
With an inflated salary and an often injured history, I would propose cutting human and drafting Ruggs at the end of 1/early 2. I think you can actually get him early 2 considering the depth of WRs in this draft. The run on WRs will start round 2.
First you save $9M by cutting Wilson, who I do like, but I’m tired of the injuries. Second, you get a player here that Tua is familiar with and can continue to build for the future with.
Would love to see this happen.
First you save $9M by cutting Wilson, who I do like, but I’m tired of the injuries. Second, you get a player here that Tua is familiar with and can continue to build for the future with.
Would love to see this happen.