Cut Albert Wilson Draft Ruggs

OmegaPhinsFan said: I'm down. However, based on the fact WR is an actual strength, that means we would pass up RB in round 1. you good with that?

I think our WR squad is a bit overrated on here. People keep saying we don’t need another one. I call BS. Grant contract was a mistake. Wilson is not worth his $. you could essentially consider Gesiki a slot WR and that’s nice but he’s not test proven day in and out. Outside of DVP we have no proven players. I like Preston as much as the next guy, but off an ACL I don’t know what he’s gonna be, but he’s not a guy I would pay up big money for long term regardless. He’s the guy you get as a UFA and trade for some high draft capital/comp pick, Patriots style.