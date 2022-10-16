 Cut Jason Sanders the Day the Season Ends | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cut Jason Sanders the Day the Season Ends

M

Marino2.0

Apr 30, 2017
1,369
3,799
That’s all. The guy is terrible and gutless. Don’t really care who we replace him with.
 
EJay said:
Cut FH members that start nonsensical threads like this one.

That’s all.
You’ve made like 9 posts defending a kicker who’s 15% below league average on FGs over the last two seasons. Y’all dating?
 
EJay

EJay

Aug 30, 2004
4,033
7,335
Rocklin, CA
opticblazed said:
Thats the least of our problems
Did Sanders miss an XP like Joseph did?

Nope. He made the layup kicks like he usually does.

But he missed a 50+ yarder again in a game where the outcome didn’t even come down to a FG and here come the weekend warriors foaming at the mouth.

Talk about worrying about mouse $#/t when there’s elephant $#/t everywhere. What a joke.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Apr 23, 2010
10,085
9,809
I think we need to make a change here. A kicker in the NFL needs to make 50 yard kicks on a regular basis, not 100% of the times but way higher than the % Sanders does. That missed FG was at another important point in the game again today, cut the lead to 1 if it had went over, this O right now needs all the help it can get from the other units.
 
