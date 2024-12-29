 Cut Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cut Tua

I don’t care the ramifications of the salary cap. Tired of him seeing him on the sidelines acting like he is a coach and being all smiles when he lets his team down every single year. Get rid of him and start over.
 
No.
 
Before doing that I would cut Grier, and cut McDaniel. Bring in an experienced coach and a general manager that will change the trajectory of this franchise. Until that’s done we won’t be relevant again.
 
Breaking news at halftime: OP is a moron.

Back to you.
 
In all seriousness, if they wanted to, how soon could they realistically move on from Tua? After next season?
 
