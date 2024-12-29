I don’t care the ramifications of the salary cap. Tired of him seeing him on the sidelines acting like he is a coach and being all smiles when he lets his team down every single year. Get rid of him and start over.
Before doing that I would cut Grier, and cut McDaniel. Bring in an experienced coach and a general manager that will change the trajectory of this franchise. Until that’s done we won’t be relevant again.I don’t care the ramifications of the salary cap. Tired of him seeing him on the sidelines acting like he is a coach and being all smiles when he lets his team down every single year. Get rid of him and start over.
Breaking news at halftime: OP is a moron.I don’t care the ramifications of the salary cap. Tired of him seeing him on the sidelines acting like he is a coach and being all smiles when he lets his team down every single year. Get rid of him and start over.
Anyone know how big the ignore list is? I've added a few lately.I can imagine what this off season will be like. 10 threads a day just like this.
I don’t care the ramifications of the salary cap. Tired of him seeing him on the sidelines acting like he is a coach and being all smiles when he lets his team down every single year. Get rid of him and start over.
They’re realistically committed for next season and the year after thatIn all seriousness, if they wanted to, how soon could they realistically move on from Tua? After next season?