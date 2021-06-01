Cynthia Frelund's most under appreciated Dolphins.

Feverdream
Use in the passing game -- both as a target and pass blocker -- drives Gaskin's productivity results. Next Gen Stats show he averaged 2.0 receiving yards per route run last season (third-most among RBs who ran at least 150 routes). It sounds weird to say, but there are only about 15 running backs who add consistent (and high) production in the passing game as a target and as a blocker, and Gaskin rates eighth in passing production at the position. Furthermore, his +35 rush yards over expected were the most on the Dolphins in 2020.
Another player who shows up strongly in my model is OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, who amassed 5.5 sacks in fewer than 500 snaps. In the first 3 yards traveled, Van Ginkel had a top-seven speed on the pass rush. And his per-snap win share on rushing downs ranked eighth-highest at his position.
