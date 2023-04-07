D depth chart

Yeah, as Fever started to answer above, the 3-4 that we and most other 3-4 teams play is pleasantly called a "hybrid" It uses the core concept of a 3-4 with in terms of the base defense but in most of the plays we are actually not setup with the Nose and 2 tackles...our hybrid version is somewhat OPPOSITE to those teams that run a hybrid with a 4-3 base.



I would say that the big difference between theses 2 "base defenses" really starts to present with the LBers. Behind that fluctuating front line - the Linebackers in a 3-4 hybrid will likely be at least 4 - 2 outside and 2 inside...sometimes with the Fang he could even float a S or CB into either a "5th linebacker" or 3rd Safety - depending on the Offensive play he is anticipating or reacting to.



Key element with respect to 3-4 hybrids compared to 4-3 hybrids (and specifically related to LBers) is that the 4-3 hybrid will almost always have the 3 LBers ( 1 Middle and each Outside LB...also then you get into SOLB and WOLB...whole nother canna werms there. Therefore, our 3-4 hybrid actually consists of SOLB, SILB, WILB, WOLB and heck throw a S in there just to make it fun! ) You can see the complexity and also the beauty of Vic Fangio's system start to develop here.



Hope this helps, and also hope its fundamentally correct. I'm not a "Defensive guru" by any stretch and will look back in to see if I get raked on this take.



Also, we have not even begun to cover the Secondary of both hybrids and how they fluctuate within each 3-4 or 4-3 hybrid scheme. Heck - we didn't even truly cover the front lines...but that's cuz I think the "real difference" between the 2 base defenses "happens" at the LBer level.