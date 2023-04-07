 D depth chart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

D depth chart

Jssanto

Jssanto

We play a 3-4. So we have a NT surrounded by a DE on each side.
But it seems articles keep saying Wilkins, Davis, Sieler are tackles. Are all three just interchangeable on the front line?
Then the true DE position comes from our outside LBers?
So the front three have to occupy the middle three OL guys and it least one should be double teamed, so 4 OL guys against three. Does this change the skill set of the two inside backers? They must be able to make solo tackles?
I think our secondary looks as good as anybody’s but will we be able to stop the run?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Jssanto said:
don't know how much you know about DL play. One place to start is the General Forum. Top article is something similar to "Techniques and Gaps." Very well written
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Jssanto said:
Short answer... we DON'T play a 3-4. No one in the NFL does anymore really...

Teams constantly shuffle their fronts from down to down... playing, 3, 4, or even 5 man fronts at times.

For that matter, almost no one runs 7 on the first two lines as 5 DBs has become the typical alignment.

I think a lot of people are still stuck in the idea that there is a 'starting 11', but even that isn't really true, sometimes the non-starting players actually get more snaps than the 'starters'.
 
steviey01

Yeah, as Fever started to answer above, the 3-4 that we and most other 3-4 teams play is pleasantly called a "hybrid" It uses the core concept of a 3-4 with in terms of the base defense but in most of the plays we are actually not setup with the Nose and 2 tackles...our hybrid version is somewhat OPPOSITE to those teams that run a hybrid with a 4-3 base.

I would say that the big difference between theses 2 "base defenses" really starts to present with the LBers. Behind that fluctuating front line - the Linebackers in a 3-4 hybrid will likely be at least 4 - 2 outside and 2 inside...sometimes with the Fang he could even float a S or CB into either a "5th linebacker" or 3rd Safety - depending on the Offensive play he is anticipating or reacting to.

Key element with respect to 3-4 hybrids compared to 4-3 hybrids (and specifically related to LBers) is that the 4-3 hybrid will almost always have the 3 LBers ( 1 Middle and each Outside LB...also then you get into SOLB and WOLB...whole nother canna werms there. Therefore, our 3-4 hybrid actually consists of SOLB, SILB, WILB, WOLB and heck throw a S in there just to make it fun! ) You can see the complexity and also the beauty of Vic Fangio's system start to develop here.

Hope this helps, and also hope its fundamentally correct. I'm not a "Defensive guru" by any stretch and will look back in to see if I get raked on this take.

Also, we have not even begun to cover the Secondary of both hybrids and how they fluctuate within each 3-4 or 4-3 hybrid scheme. Heck - we didn't even truly cover the front lines...but that's cuz I think the "real difference" between the 2 base defenses "happens" at the LBer level.
 
