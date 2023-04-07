D depth chart

Jssanto
Club Member
We play a 3-4. So we have a NT surrounded by a DE on each side.
But it seems articles keep saying Wilkins, Davis, Sieler are tackles. Are all three just interchangeable on the front line?
Then the true DE position comes from our outside LBers?
So the front three have to occupy the middle three OL guys and it least one should be double teamed, so 4 OL guys against three. Does this change the skill set of the two inside backers? They must be able to make solo tackles?
I think our secondary looks as good as anybody’s but will we be able to stop the run?
