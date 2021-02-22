 D Smith on Mac Jones/Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

D Smith on Mac Jones/Tua

NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
409
Reaction score
481
Location
NY
Not super huge news, but it's the off-season so I find any news interesting

Supposedly, he took Mac Jones over Tua in a hearbeat.

Of course means absolutely nothing as far as how the Dolphins evaluate the player, however I found it interesting after so much was said about supposedly reuniting the two together and how Smith should without a doubt be the pick at 3.
 

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,011
Reaction score
14,832
NYFINest said:
Not super huge news, but it's the off-season so I find any news interesting

Supposedly, he took Mac Jones over Tua in a hearbeat.

Of course means absolutely nothing as far as how the Dolphins evaluate the player, however I found it interesting after so much was said about supposedly reuniting the two together and how Smith should without a doubt be the pick at 3.
For a guy that may get drafted by the Dolphins, i'm not sure that's the kind thing you want to say. That's never the kind of thing you ever wnat to say publicly about any player.

You absolutely give the PC answer and say they were both great and you wouldn't mind playing with either of those talented QBs.

You don't let the media bait you into those types of responses.

Worst, This was supposedly at the Senior Bowl where you're trying to put your best foot foward with the Dolphins?
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
409
Reaction score
481
Location
NY
ANUFan said:
For a guy that may get drafted by the Dolphins, i'm not sure that's the kind thing you want to say. That's never the kind of thing you ever wnat to say publicly about any player.

You absolutely give the PC answer and say they were both great and you wouldn't mind playing with either of those talented QBs.

You don't let the media bait you into those types of responses.
That's kind of what I was thinking. Even if you privately believe that Jones is better, that type of answer can certainly make it an awkward reunion if the Dolphins do draft him.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,978
Reaction score
17,606
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
ANUFan said:
For a guy that may get drafted by the Dolphins, i'm not sure that's the kind thing you want to say. That's never the kind of thing you ever wnat to say publicly about any player.

You absolutely give the PC answer and say they were both great and you wouldn't mind playing with either of those talented QBs.

You don't let the media bait you into those types of responses.

Worst, This was supposedly at the Senior Bowl where you're trying to put your best foot foward with the Dolphins?
Unless he prefers not to have Tua as his QB?
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
409
Reaction score
481
Location
NY
Mach2 said:
Unless he prefers not to have Tua as his QB?
Yeah but then why even bother showing up at the Senior Bowl...the whole time it was implied that he was there to meet Flores and Co and sell himself as a 3rd overall player to get drafted..since he wasn't gonna practice anyway
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,011
Reaction score
14,832
Vaark said:
Chase is looking better and better
As an agent! You gotta stop this from turning into fire. You better believe the sport outlets are going to run with it.

If you’re Miami brass it’s has to make your ears perk up a bit.

That’s not what you want to hear from a potential #3 overall pick.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,978
Reaction score
17,606
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
NYFINest said:
Yeah but then why even bother showing up at the Senior Bowl...the whole time it was implied that he was there to meet Flores and Co and sell himself as a 3rd overall player to get drafted..since he wasn't gonna practice anyway
I never got any such "implication". Maybe some did, IDK.

The reality is, ppl are going to spin it however best fits their preferred narrative. Of that much, I am positive.
 
B

bostondolphin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 3, 2020
Messages
109
Reaction score
88
Age
46
Location
Boston
Isn’t the bigger issue here that anyone could think the likes of Mac Jones are better than Tua? Guy is barely a first rounder. I think we have to hope/assume this is BS.
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,436
Reaction score
3,019
Location
Bismarck, ND
I mean, Smith won the Heisman with Jones as his QB and Jones is also draft eligible this year. He could just be trying to help a teammate while also being in a good spot with Tua as well.

This is a non-story to me. i would have actually been shocked if he said Tua
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,011
Reaction score
14,832
Mach2 said:
I think reporters put him on the spot, and he said what he said, without regard to the implications
Reports can do whatever they want. But they can't force you to give an answer. The kid has to be smarter than that.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,011
Reaction score
14,832
Csonked Out said:
I mean, Smith won the Heisman with Jones as his QB and Jones is also draft eligible this year. He could just be trying to help a teammate while also being in a good spot with Tua as well.

This is a non-story to me. i would have actually been shocked if he said Tua
I agree it "should be" a non-story. But in this slow offseason it easily can turn into "D.Smith says Mac Jones is a better QB than Tua! Should the Dolphins take him off their boards at #3 overall?"

Bottomline, It's not the smartest thing to say when you're lobbying for the Dolphins to draft you #3 overall.
 
