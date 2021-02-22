D Smith on Mac Jones/Tua

For a guy that may get drafted by the Dolphins, i'm not sure that's the kind thing you want to say. That's never the kind of thing you ever wnat to say publicly about any player.



You absolutely give the PC answer and say they were both great and you wouldn't mind playing with either of those talented QBs.



You don't let the media bait you into those types of responses.



Worst, This was supposedly at the Senior Bowl where you're trying to put your best foot foward with the Dolphins?