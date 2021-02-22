D Smith on Mac Jones/Tua

Not super huge news, but it's the off-season so I find any news interesting
Supposedly, he took Mac Jones over Tua in a hearbeat.
Of course means absolutely nothing as far as how the Dolphins evaluate the player, however I found it interesting after so much was said about supposedly reuniting the two together and how Smith should without a doubt be the pick at 3.
