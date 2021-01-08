 D Watson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

D Watson

L

lord666

Rookie
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
5
Reaction score
1
Age
28
Location
NYC
Hey guys i am new to this forum i never knew there was a huge dolphins community i could share my frustrations with. i guess i should've just googled lol. We will save that for another day. We are headed in the right direction and we can all agree the future will be bright. However, a drastic move must be made and the man is available. Trade Tua and whatever else to get Watson to Miami if that happens and we draft or sign receivers we have SB aspirations for years to come. MAKE IT HAPPEN. NIce to meet ya !
 
Last edited:
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
5,369
Reaction score
3,486
Who recently got banned?

I'd like a list of names to compare the writing styles.
 
L

lord666

Rookie
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
5
Reaction score
1
Age
28
Location
NYC
ummm okay im high af idk who you guys think i am lmao. Watson is a no brainer and it needs to happen.
 
L

lord666

Rookie
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
5
Reaction score
1
Age
28
Location
NYC
That was a weird welcoming lmao maybe you guys live in Florida. I know people are crazy down there.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
3,786
Reaction score
734
Hey Lord, cool to have a NYC Dolphins fan, so welcome!

I agree with you - a guy like Watson is someone you have to look at. He instantly upgrades all but 4 teams at quarterback, and that depends on whether you're thinking 2 years or 10 years, because hes YOUNG. Pricy though!

There are several threads on the subject, and I believe you'll find a ton of discussion there. Also there's a new member forum. Ignore any of the comments you'll get that are sarcastic, a lot of unemployed folks are angry and bored.

Insulting Florida probably isnt a good way to start though. Food for thought. Especially when you live in ****ing new york lmao
 
L

lord666

Rookie
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
5
Reaction score
1
Age
28
Location
NYC
CANDolphan said:
Hey Lord, cool to have a NYC Dolphins fan, so welcome!

I agree with you - a guy like Watson is someone you have to look at. He instantly upgrades all but 4 teams at quarterback, and that depends on whether you're thinking 2 years or 10 years, because hes YOUNG. Pricy though!

There are several threads on the subject, and I believe you'll find a ton of discussion there. Also there's a new member forum. Ignore any of the comments you'll get that are sarcastic, a lot of unemployed folks are angry and bored.

Insulting Florida probably isnt a good way to start though. Food for thought.
Click to expand...
lol it was just a joke but yeah. Thanks for welcoming me and i look forward to talking Dolphins football with everyone from here on out
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Aqua Marino (UK)

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 9, 2018
Messages
376
Reaction score
467
Location
Sheffield UK
For me it’s not should we try and trade for Watson, it’s at what cost?

He would be our franchise elite QB and definitely accelerate the rebuild but what cap would we have left and what draft picks?

Unless Grier could pull off a master stroke (and don’t forget Bill o’ Brien is gone now so can’t have the Texans panties down again) it’s likely to hit us on cap or picks.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,881
Reaction score
10,908
Location
Marco Island
lord666 said:
Hey guys i am new to this forum i never knew there was a huge dolphins community i could share my frustrations with. i guess i should've just googled lol. We will save that for another day. We are headed in the right direction and we can all agree the future will be bright. However, a drastic move must be made and the man is available. Trade Tua and whatever else to get Watson to Miami if that happens and we draft or sign receivers we have SB aspirations for years to come. MAKE IT HAPPEN. NIce to meet ya !
Click to expand...
You do understand that Houston has no first and second round picks right? They also would have close to 60 million in dead money if they moved Watson. Because Watson wants out doesn't mean he's going anywhere. I'm good with Tua with some added high caliber weapons.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

The Finheaven Intimidator
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
3,837
Reaction score
35
Location
Orlando, Florida
lord666 said:
Hey guys i am new to this forum i never knew there was a huge dolphins community i could share my frustrations with. i guess i should've just googled lol. We will save that for another day. We are headed in the right direction and we can all agree the future will be bright. However, a drastic move must be made and the man is available. Trade Tua and whatever else to get Watson to Miami if that happens and we draft or sign receivers we have SB aspirations for years to come. MAKE IT HAPPEN. NIce to meet ya !
Click to expand...
We don't need you to share your frustrations we already got too many people whining here lol.
 
L

lord666

Rookie
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
5
Reaction score
1
Age
28
Location
NYC
CANDolphan said:
Hey Lord, cool to have a NYC Dolphins fan, so welcome!

I agree with you - a guy like Watson is someone you have to look at. He instantly upgrades all but 4 teams at quarterback, and that depends on whether you're thinking 2 years or 10 years, because hes YOUNG. Pricy though!

There are several threads on the subject, and I believe you'll find a ton of discussion there. Also there's a new member forum. Ignore any of the comments you'll get that are sarcastic, a lot of unemployed folks are angry and bored.

Insulting Florida probably isnt a good way to start though. Food for thought.
Click to expand...
lol it was just a joke but yeah. Thanks for welcoming me and i look forward to talking Dolphins football with everyone from here on ouf.
juniorseau55 said:
We don't need you to share your frustrations we already got too many people whining here lol.
Click to expand...
lmao nah all good vibes and i see a great oppurtunity for a franchise that hasnt been goodnfor a while.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom