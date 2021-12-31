Da Canes ***

fishfanmiami
With all the changes lets start fresh and see what Mario & company can do
I could see any of those too. I won’t be sad with either one. Mason would be good, so would Briles.I think it's Briles and the DC is that cat from GA or Mason from Auburn
We should know soon enough after all the bowls are over
Brady has already stated he doesn’t want to return to college but prefers to stay in the NFL. He probably already has a position lined up at the pro level starting next year but is waiting until the season ends to announce where he is headed next.I think Joe Brady is going to be the OC. There’ll be a lot of dudes from Oregon coming on board too, I think DC winds up as that cat from UGA.
Maybe to Miami..Brady has already stated he doesn’t want to return to college but prefers to stay in the NFL. He probably already has a position lined up at the pro level starting next year but is waiting until the season ends to announce where he is headed next.
Maybe we can either keep Hickson or move McClendon to RBs.Mastro RB coach isn't coming due to family health.