 *** Da Canes *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** Da Canes ***

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
54,360
Reaction score
134,786
With all the changes lets start fresh and see what Mario & company can do

College Football GIF by Miami Hurricanes
College Football Celebration GIF by Miami Hurricanes
college football celebration GIF
Ncaa Sports Mascot GIF by Miami Hurricanes
u hands university of miami GIF by Miami Hurricanes
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,043
Reaction score
26,423
Age
69
Location
Miami
Hare Phishna said:
I think Joe Brady is going to be the OC. There’ll be a lot of dudes from Oregon coming on board too, I think DC winds up as that cat from UGA.
Click to expand...
Brady has already stated he doesn’t want to return to college but prefers to stay in the NFL. He probably already has a position lined up at the pro level starting next year but is waiting until the season ends to announce where he is headed next.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
54,360
Reaction score
134,786
All the decisions have been made

We got the OL , D line , WR and RB coaches from Oregon

The strength coach and his staff as well

Looks like T Rob is being retained

Other coaches are being asking to step back into just recruiting roles which is fine.

The OC and DC are tight lipped.

Splash hires I would think to be announced next week.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

☠️ Banned ☠️
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
5,231
Reaction score
9,130
Age
30
Location
Florida
I will sell my body, mind and spirit to bring Dorsey here as OC. I truly, truly believe in him.

Great college QB without NFL skills who stuck around as a backup, went into coaching and has had nothing but positive feedback in NFL circles.

Hell, I want our Phins to give him a HC interview if Flores doesn't work out next season despite how green he is.

Bring Dorsey back to Miami!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom