Daboll is legit

Daboll was my #1 HC target this past off-season. I was impressed with what he’d done developing Allen and liked his established connection from Tua in Alabama.



Having said that, couldn’t be happier with MM. We made the right decision.



But Daboll is looking legit. He’s turned around a Giants program that was mired in mediocrity since Coughlin left. And if he’s able to do this with Daniel Jones (who I root for but is certainly limited) imagine what he can do with a stud at QB.



Giants are a team to watch.