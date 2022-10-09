 Daboll is legit | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Daboll is legit

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,609
Reaction score
5,452
Location
Canada
Daboll was my #1 HC target this past off-season. I was impressed with what he’d done developing Allen and liked his established connection from Tua in Alabama.

Having said that, couldn’t be happier with MM. We made the right decision.

But Daboll is looking legit. He’s turned around a Giants program that was mired in mediocrity since Coughlin left. And if he’s able to do this with Daniel Jones (who I root for but is certainly limited) imagine what he can do with a stud at QB.

Giants are a team to watch.
 
