Daily Reminder: God Bless the 1972 Miami Dolphins

Brady can go as the GOAT QB, Belichick can go as the GOAT HC, but as of today, as of this second, neither has been able to say: I HAD A PERFECT SEASON.



INB4: "Oh, great, I wasn't even alive for that," "Oh great, another thread about the 'good 'ol days'," "etc, etc..."



You can go root for another NFL team, but guess what? That team has not had a Super Bowl-winning perfect season....



not the 1985 Chicago Bears

not the 1984 SF 49ers

not the Steelers of the 1970s

not the Patriots of the Belichick-Brady era



Team lore is vital for a franchise, so thank you Eli, thank you Tyree, thank you 2007 NY Giants, but most importantly, thank you to the only UNDEFEATED NFL CHAMPION: The 1972 Miami Dolphins!