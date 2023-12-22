Dak needs to pay for his disrespect shown to the Fins last time they met.........

NYC#1finsfan
Chicken nuggets anyone???
Dak Prescott Got Hankering For Chicken Nuggets During Huddle Vs. Dolphins - NESN.com
This is just a bad look for the Dolphins. Miami suffered yet another brutal loss Sunday, this time at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. And Dak Prescott seemed to be having a blast all the while. The Dallas quarterback even got a hankering for some chicken nuggets in the middle of one huddle...
nesn.com
Inexcusable regardless of how bad the Fins were playing!!!
Revenge time!!!!!