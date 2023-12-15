 Dallas/Buffalo Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dallas/Buffalo Game

We? What the **** we?
The Cowboys had six players miss practice Thursday and three were away with an illness.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons played through flu-like symptoms Sunday. He remained limited Wednesday but returned to full work Thursday.

But receiver Brandin Cooks, receiver Jalen Tolbert and cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Gilmore did not practice Wednesday in a load management rest day, and Cooks had half a rest day Wednesday in sitting out team work.
**** us again 😂

Damn. If the Bills beat Dallas, they'l be 10-6 going into their game with us. The Herbertless Chargers are a sure win, the Patsies almost a sure win.
 
Buffalo wins 31-13
Dallas is just like us...a paper tiger.
 
