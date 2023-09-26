Dalvin Cook, DeShaun Watson, And Sean Payton - A Lesson In Why The Big Name Flavor Of The Day Is Most Often A Mistake

The last 20 years of the Dolphins were marked by going after the big name flavor of the day. They did it nearly every year. In some years, multiple guys. How did that all work out?



Hopefully we have finally learned our lesson, after making the mistake, time after time, and ending up worse and not better for having done it.



The trick is to get a good coach, and a good QB, draft well, and then resort to the big name free agents or trades very, very selectively.



Most of these guys are old, washed up, and not worth the money. The teams that know them best let them go for a reason. Sean Payton is the same thing as a coach. Old, grumpy, and now highly paid and cashing the checks, but not delivering a good product. Who knows how good he ever really was, as soon as Drew Brees left, they became a non-factor.



Sure, there are exceptions to the rule, like Tyreek Hill. That was a very unique situation. He was still in his prime, obviously very good, and also a good fit for the team and important for the QBs development.



More often than not, these deals have turned into huge problems. Too much cap space or draft capital towards players that are washed up, just mail it in after they get paid, and become attitude problems in the locker room. This is not arguable, the proof is in the pudding looking at the last 20 years of the Dolphins.



Mike Tannenbaum just went on record (prior to the Denver game) saying he would deal a #2 AND Jevon Holland for Jonathan Taylor. Idiotic. And that guy was running our team. You wonder why we had problems. Our defense does not seem great so far. Imagine how bad it would look without Jevon Holland? Then how much value would Jonathan Taylor really add? Then you lose the draft pick on top of it, when we have cap issues, and need lower cost talent.



Sadly, Grier seems to have learned some bad tricks from Tannenbaum. He made this mistake last year with Bradley Chubb. Chubb is not that good, and not only did we give up the first rounder, but we also gave him a huge deal that will cause all sorts of cap problems. Wierdest thing was, Chubb was never really that productive as an NFL player. His best year was only 11 sacks, and that was with Von Miller on the other side getting all the attention. In addition, Chubb was constantly hurt. We made that deal based on the name and draft status, not actual production. Awful.



Hopefully enough of this stuff from the front office. Hopefully we have learned our lesson.



Good teams are not making the big splash FA signings or deals every year. More often than not, the good teams are the guys letting the players go. Like KC did with Tyreek Hill, and they have not skipped a beat.



We are in a good spot now. We have the 2 most important things in place – a good coach and a good QB.



Now it is time to start acting smartly as opposed to desperately. We do not need to be in on every deal.



I cannot believe the hoopla over both Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor, for example. We almost made the same mistake again.



No more. Please. This is not how championship teams are built.