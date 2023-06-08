 Dalvin Cook IG | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dalvin Cook IG

$5M ($3.5M guaranteed) plus incentives if we advance.

$500K for wildcard/playoff win & 100 yards from scrimmage
$750K for AFC Championship Win & 100 yards from scrimmage
$1.25M Bonus for a Super Bowl Win. No stat requirements
.
 
Well, that was after they beat us with a backup/terrible qb and he's smiling in the opponents uniform...Maybe he hates us?

JK, this is obviously asking us to pursue him.
 
