Dalvin Cook to the jets.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 15,443
- Reaction score
- 31,583
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Not upset because I love Achane, but that’s the last team I wanted to see him go to.
He will be when they make the playoffs and get further than our team.
I disagree , he’s worth it
Actually he is but I'm glad we didn't sign him. He would of done very well in our system. To me this shows we didn't have as much interest in him as the media indicated
They will still finish in 3rd place as Rodgers hits the wall and their overrated defense has to actually face real QBs in more than 2/3rds of their games.He will be when they make the playoffs and get further than our team.
You're kidding, right? Most people had them ahead of the Dolphins before signing CookJets are gonna win big. They are being slept on.